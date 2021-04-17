Barça sentenced in the third quarter with a notable Pau Gasol

04/17/2021 at 8:05 PM CEST

With a great third quarter (28-17), FC Barcelona beat BAXI Manresa this Saturday by 97-89 at the Palau with Brandon Davies and his 21 points (+26) as the main reference in attack and with the brand new manager Juan Carlos Navarro in the box.

FCB

MAN

FC BARCELONA, 97

(24 + 29 + 28 + 16): Nick Calathes (3), Cory Higgins (16), Àlex Abrines (9), Nikola Mirotic (16), Pau Gasol (13) -starting five-, Brandon Davies (21), Víctor Claver, Rolands Smits (7), Adam Hanga (6), Kyle Kuric, Leo Westermann (2) and Pierre Oriola (4).

BAXI MANRESA, 87

(24 + 27 + 17 + 21): Frankie Ferrari (7), Rafa Martínez (12), Seth Hinrichs (12), Juampi Vaulet (3), Yankuba Sima (8) -starting five-, Makai Mason (16), Scott Eatherton (23), Dani García (5), Guillem Jou (3), Martynas Sajus and Eulis Báez.

REFEREES

Jordi Aliaga, Jorge Martínez and David Sánchez. They indicated a technical foul to the locals Àlex Abrines (15:37) and Cory Higgins (37:04) for going off the track in attack and to visiting coach Pedro Martínez (29:41) for protesting.

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the 32nd round of the Endesa men’s basketball league played behind closed doors at the Palau Blaugrana.

With the first place in the hands of Real Madrid almost definitively, the Barça team faced its last touch test before the first two games of Euroleague quarterfinals against Xavi Pascual’s Zenit.

For its part, BAXI Manresa is completing a remarkable season and he aspired to achieve a victory that would allow him to sleep in eighth place and put pressure on Unicaja in their difficult duel this Sunday on the Lenovo Tenerife track.

Alternatives

Saras once again trusted Pau Gasol as a starter and the two-time NBA champion contributed four points, a rebound and a PIR +5 in an even start while the veteran too Rafa Martinez was ahead of the Bages (8-9 at 4 ‘).

BAXI Manresa perfectly interpreted the local attack with an aggressive defense with hardly any errors and with a spectacular ‘3 + 1’ by Makai Mason took six points ahead (13-19) at 3:11 am from the end of the first quarter.

Nikola Mirotic, faced with the opposition of Yankuba Sima

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

A triple to table by Scott Eatherton and a great basket by Martínez kept the visitors three points up (21-24) in the absence of a last attack from Barcelona that ended with a Brandon Davies’ front 3-pointer (24-24).

Offensive festival

Barça confirmed the defensive step forward at the beginning of the second quarter and left by six points after five consecutive Rolands Smits (35-29), to which the visitors responded with a simply great offensive game.

With perfect circulation and five points from Seth Hinrichs, the Manresa equalized the score (35-35 at 4:23 before half-time) and took the lead after a great triple by Dani García, who continues to amaze after his ‘landing’ from the LEB Oro (45-46 at 1:27 of the intermission).

The final stretch of the second quarter was marked by a exchange of baskets that culminated Cory Higgins with an incredible triple over the horn and very well defended that sent both teams to the locker rooms with a minimal local advantage (53-51) despite the visitor’s superiority in the rebound (11-18).

The Barça, to the top

The Barça team responded to Jasikevicius’ demands at half-time (they asked for more defensive intensity) and completed an 8-0 run in just two minutes including 2 + 1 by Pau Gasol and Mirotic (61-51).

Pau Gasol offered very good minutes

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

With seven points followed by a Pau who retired with 13 (the best score since his return), Barça completed a sensational 22-7 partial in 6:30 that they boycotted with two triples Guillem Jou and a hitherto denied Frankie Ferrari ( 75-65). “You have played six minutes very well, but six minutes is not enough,” shouted Saras his players in the timeout.

From there, the locals made six free throws in a row with a colossal Brandon davies which was already at 19 points and +26 valuation to close the third quarter with a clear 81-68.

The Manresa did not give up

Despite this difference in the scoreboard, as between Davies and the versatile Hanga they raised it to 17 points at the dawn of the last quarter (85-68), BAXI Manresa remained faithful to its game and returned to just seven points after a spectacular dunk by Juampi Valuet with free throw included and a triple by Mason (87-80 with 5:12 left).

However, the return of Mirotic and a new defensive acceleration in the aids allowed Barça to reaffirm themselves in second place with a 97-89 victory against a rival who always performs to the best of his abilities.