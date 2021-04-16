Barça seeks to avenge the defeat in the Spanish Super Cup against Athletic

04/16/2021

11:01 CEST

Barça and Athletic will decide this Saturday (21.00) the final of the Copa del Rey at the La Cartuja stadium. It will be the second final they play this season, after the Spain Supercup, also in La Cartuja. A final that Barça caressed, but that the lions ended up taking in extra time.

The blaugrana arrived at the tournament in clear improvement, after overcoming a beginning of course full of doubts. They got rid of Real Sociedad in the penalty shootout after a remarkable semifinal. Y they were superior to Athletic in the final, but they left without a prize and with a pending account with the people of Bilbao that they hope to resolve this Saturday.

Ronald Koeman’s team played a good game and had Antoine Griezmann at his stiletto. In his best game as a Blaugrana, the Frenchman scored both goals from a Blaugrana team that was champion in the 90th minute. But when the Blaugrana already touched the trophy, Asier Villalibre appeared to take the final to extra time. And there he decided a goal from Iñaki Williams.

Blaugrana executioner in the last edition of the Cup

It is not the only thorn that Barça has with Athletic. The lions were the ones that last year deprived the Blaugrana team from contesting the Cup final.

Both teams were paired in the semifinals. A cross that was played as a single match in San Mamés due to the short time left by the stoppage due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Barça completed one of the best games of the ‘Setién era’, but a goal in Williams’ discount left Barça without the deserved final.

Athletic lost that final on April 3 against Real Sociedad, so they will play two finals of the tournament with only 14 days of difference.