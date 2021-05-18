Barça seeks the set-up with the visit of TD Systems Baskonia

05/18/2021 at 6:34 PM CEST

After a long break without competition, Barça returns to the Endesa League this Wednesday, with the match on Matchday 37, which will take on TD Systems Baskonia at the Palau (21.15) in a good duel for see the moment of the Catalans thinking about the Final Four

Sarunas Jasikevicius’ team has had 10 days without competition which has allowed him to regain strength and at the same time, prepare his duel against Armani Milan, in the semifinals of the Final Four, to be played on May 28, in Cologne.

The visit of the Baskonia It will be a good test for the Catalans, against a team from the top of the table, although he is not living his best moment after the break of 23 days due to the outbreak of covid19 in the workforce that made them lose competition rhythm.

Physical problems

“Our problem at the moment is the physical appearance, normal after so many players have had covid, but I hope we can be better & rdquor ;, I wish the technician, that he will not be able to count on the Italian Achille Polonara, with a sprained ankle, but Youssoupha Fall could reappear to load an inner game that needs troops.

Since his return, the vitorians have lost two games, against Joventut and Unicaja, and beat the relegated Acunsa GBC, and occupy the fifth place in the classification, with 23 victories and 11 defeats. The people from Vitoria chose to enter among the best eight in the Euroleague but were finally left out.

Barça appears eager to compete again, although possibly Sarunas Jasikevicius will dose his players again to avoid injury problems thinking about the big event of the Final Four where all Blaugrana attention is focused.

To gain confidence

With the second place secured in the Endesa League, the goal is for players like Nikola Mirotic, Abrines or players who have had fewer minutes like Oriola to gain confidence heading into this final stretch of the season, where two important titles such as the Euroleague and the Endesa League are at stake.

Jasikevicius has the entire squad, so he will have to make three discards as has become customary in recent weeks.

In this course, both have been measured five times. Barça won four times: Endesa Super Cup (68-72), in the two Euroleague duels (71-72 and 71-57) and in the semifinals of the Copa del Rey (77-68). The only Basque victory dates back to the first round match of the Endesa League contested at the Buesa Arena (82-71).