Barça seals first place against Fenerbahçe

Barça sealed the first place in the Euroleague (24-9) after winning the Turkish Fenerbahçe court (73-82) in a duel that ended in a great final quarter, where he brought out his best defense, to drown the Turkish team.

With a better attitude than in Tel Aviv, Barça knew how to wait for its moment, to wear down Fenerbahçe, especially in the second half, to dominate the rebound (28-18) to take a deserved victory, and the best record of the regular season.

Barça entered the match concentrated, and on the way out, it showed that it was coming for the match (0-5). But Fenerbahçe was also at stake and he was not going to make it easy for Barça. From the hand of Guduric, the Turks took controlHe, with a very aggressive defense and the Catalans, somewhat white (17-11).

Turkish dominance

The Turks, came to dominate 7 (20-13) with a O’Quinn who played good balls and the leadership of Guduric (11), although they suffered Vesely’s injury, after a run-in with Bolmaro. The star of the Turkish team did not return in the first half.

Jasikevicius found the antidote to Turkish defense, with an inspired Kyle Kuric. The Barça guard he made three consecutive triples, to turn the electronic one around, and give Barça its maximum so far (20-26). Fenerbahçe responded to go to rest to one of Barça (25-26). Too many points awarded, to what happened in Tel Aviv

Barça did not go well in the second quarter. A partial of 9-0 (29-26) forced the Barcelona coach to stop the game. And the team reacted with a much more aggressive defense and hit on the triple. The first was Claver who returned control to Barça (29-31).

Kuric, protagonist with a triple shot

De Colo responded, but Fenerbahçe’s attack was no longer so fluid, with a Barça defense that alternated zone and individual. And that good defensive moment also translated into success in the triple. Kuric -14 points in the first half and 4 of 4 in triples-, Higgins, Westermann and Calathes scored from outside the goal and Barça achieved the maximum (38-45).

De Colo reduced the difference to five at halftime (42-47), with a much more toned Barça on both sides of the field and showing the way forward in the second half.

The one who entered with clear ideas was Fenerbahçe, who based on triples, and Barça’s offensive doubts, turned the scoreboard around at an astonishing speed (56-51).With a Mirotic ‘stung’ by the fouls received, and a Barça without much order in attack, the Turkish team took control.

Best defense and victory

A time-out of Saras returned to center Barça. Two triples by Leo Westermann and another action by Kuric, allowed Barça to wake up again that thanks to a more orderly defense and rebound control, he was in command again at the end of the third quarter (58-62).

And Barça came out ready to command the game. With a much more aggressive defense, and the success of Hanga, including a triple, the Catalans commanded and kept pace with the game. Not a technique to Claver Decentralized those of Jasikevicius who achieved their maximum income (61-71).

Without Vesely, who no longer returned and De Colo also injured in the final stage, Fenerbahçe tried, but Barça, with Davies dominating the offensive rebound and an exemplary defense, ended up ruling the duel (73-82).