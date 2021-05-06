Barça returns to the Endesa League with victory

05/06/2021 at 10:54 PM CEST

Barça certified the second position in the Endesa League after beating Mombús Obradoiro, in a duel that he controlled, although he could not close it until the last minutes (76-70).

The continuous rotations of Jasikevicius did not give too much rhythm to the Catalans, where Pau Gasol returned to play quality minutes (12 points) and Westermann also took advantage of his (14 and two assists).

It was difficult for Barça to warm up against Obradoiro after two weeks of fighting with Zenit. The players, aware of whatIt was another type of match without the tension of the Euroleague quarterfinals, they did not have a very successful start (2-5), with many inaccuracies.

Bench movement

Although the Obradoiro did not take advantage of it either before the constant movement of the bench by Jasikevicius, who wanted to give everyone minutes. This time He left out two of the mainstays in the Euroleague, Brandon Davies and Cory Higgins along with Sergi Martínez.

And Pau Gasol, with minutes of play, showed that he is recovering his form, and was one of the highlights in the first quarter, propitiating a certain Barça awakening in attack after a triple by Abrines (11-8).

Although the constant rotations of Saras did not give much continuity to the Blaugrana game, and Obradoiro remained in the game, despite a triple from Smits to close the room in front (18-17).

Higher defensive level

Barça raised the defensive level at the beginning of the second, and Obradoiro got stuck. A 12-0 run with a triple from Kuric, and another action from Smits, allowed Barça to achieve its maximum income (27-17).

With constant rotations – only Pustovyi ran out of minutes in the first half – the Catalans kept control of the duel (34-24), with a very timid Obradoiro offensively in the face of Barça’s good defensive work, which took him eight points up at half-time (36-28) in a fairly comfortable game.

Obradoiro tried to get into the game with five points from Ozmizrak (36-33) and with a very failed Barça in his first offensive actions.

But the good defense returned to give the Catalans opportunities to run, and the maximum local income arrived with good minutes from Mirotic and Bolmaro, very active all night (55-39). A +16 that seemed to open the duel definitively, although a zonal defense of the Galicians choked on Barça, and put them back in the game (57-48).

Obradoiro’s last arreón

Obradoiro believed it was possible to turn the score around and thanks to a 5-12 run, came to be only two apart (62-60) and with options to get ahead.

Although he did not take advantage of his options, and Barça made him pay with two triples from Alex Abrines and another from Westermann that ended the Galician resistance, that about He was able to take advantage of a certain relaxation of the Jasikevicius team (76-70).