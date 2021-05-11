Barça recharges batteries before approaching the decisive phase of the season

05/10/2021 at 8:14 PM CEST

After the Euroleague quarter-final series against Zenit, which has worn the Barça team more than expected, and with the dispute of two pending matches in the Endesa League, against Obradoiro and Betis, the azulgrana team has a well deserved rest this Monday and Tuesday.

It is the time that Jasikevicius has given them so that the players ‘disconnect’ a little thinking that later there will be no truce for the team, in his goal of achieving lThe two most important titles of the season, the Euroleague and the Endesa League.

And the fact is that the calendar, always so tight, has now given them the opportunity to catch some air, since the Catalans will no longer have an official match until Wednesday, May 19 when they meet TD Systems Baskonia at the Palau, on the penultimate round of the Endesa League regular season.

Three days later They will close the regular competition, with their visit to Herbalife Gran Canaria, on Saturday May 22 (20.45), in the last game before the Final Four.

With my mind in Cologne

From there, free way to fully focus on the Final Four in Cologne, which will start with the semifinals, on Friday, May 28, where they will be measured at Armani Milan (21.00).

In this full week that they will have without matches, it will be a good opportunity to prepare for the Cologne appointment, and finish polishing technical and tactical aspects for the Euroleague event.

The two Endesa League matches prior to the European event must serve to finish picking up pace, and work under tension, despite the fact that nothing is at stake in the stake after having secured second place in the league competition.

To take the best shape

Two games where players who did not play at their best against Zenit, regain confidence for the most important moment of the season. Against Betis, a Barça was already very ‘plugged in’ and that offered its best image, with players who must be very important in this final phase such as Abrines (20 points) or Claver, outstanding against Betis.

Recovering the best version of Nikola Mirotic, who has not been exactly brilliant in the series against the Russian team, and a Pau Gasol who is getting bigger and bigger, have to be two priorities for this Barça that he must arrive in Cologne at his best.

At the moment, rest for all -Including Jasikevicius, who took advantage of Monday to go play golf-, to return with charged batteries, because there will be no truce until the end. It is time to give everything to make it a ‘triomfant’ season.