Barça receives Obradoiro after the European ‘hangover’

05/05/2021 at 9:25 PM CEST

No time for celebrations after having obtained the ticket to the Final Four in Cologne, Barça returns to domestic competition this Thursday, when he receives Monbus Obradoiro, in a match corresponding to the 34th day of the Endesa League.

The azulgrana team faces a ‘cheat’ match as some relaxation may appear after the complicated tie quarter-final against Zenit.

And it will not be easy to make the team aware that it is necessary to put the batteries back to focus temporarily on the League until the expected Final Four arrives. It is at stake to seal the second place in the classification, an important reason to leave with some tension.

Rotations and rest

The Barça coach could give minutes to players who have had less prominence in this series of the Euroleague and give rest to others who have had much more participation. The rotations will return to the Blaugrana team.

They will face a motivated team, which could seal their permanence in the Endesa League if they win one of the two games they play this week. The contribution of Kassius Robertson (15 points) or Steven Enoch’s, who has stood out in recent weeks, with an average of 9.2 points and 4 rebounds.

Barça receives Obradoiro this Thursday and travels to Seville to face Betis on Sunday (12.30) and he will not play any games again until May 19, 20 or 21, when he receives Baskonia. The last day of the regular league will take you to Tenerife, on May 22 or 23.