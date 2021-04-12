Barça receives Bidasoa to start the countdown

04/12/2021 at 8:22 PM CEST

FC Barcelona receives Bidasoa Irun this Monday at the Palau at 6:00 p.m. (GOL and LaLigaSportsTV) with the aim of taking a definitive step towards its eleventh Asobal League in a row.

Very prominent leader with 50 points in 25 rounds and with a postponed match, the azulgrana team already surpasses the irundarras by nine points, which are seconds. Therefore, a victory would raise the income to 11 points when only 14 would remain. That is, the title could ‘fall’ this Friday.

Immersed in a league marathon that will be followed by national team matches, Barça will try to face these appointments to the fullest to prepare the two matches of Champions quarterfinals who will play in May against Meshkov Brest led by Spanish Raúl Alonso.

Casualties

Xavi Pascual will continue with his rotations and will not be able to count on Aitor Ariño (injured until next season) or with a Casper Mortensen who is facing the final stretch of his recovery and could return at the end of the month. Meanwhile, Àlex Pascual remains the only left winger available.

On the visiting side, Jacobo Cuétara is dismissed due to a problem in the left ankle of one of his figures, international right wing Kauldi Odriozola.

Without trusts

The Barça coach highlighted the great work of a Bidasoa who is running second and adds four wins in a row, the last 31-24 against Atlético Valladolid. “We are going to face a very powerful team that always makes it difficult for us. He has a very peculiar way of playing that always forces us to give our best and this time it will not be an exception & rdquor ;, Xavi Pascual commented in the previous one.

Domen Makuc is in a very good line … but he could rest

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

“Bidasoa is a very dangerous team that has decisive players in all positions: two extraordinary pivots, shooting skills with Rodrigo Salinas and Racotea (he had him at his command in the Romania team), two good center-backs in one-on-one and connection with the pivot, finishers at the ends and good goal. It is not easy to win as many games as they are doing, “added the exporter.

With the memory of working 27-37 of the first round in Artaleku that was seen for the sentence in the first part (12-20), the Irundarras arrive at the Palau with two ex-blues under sticks like Xoan Ledo and the very veteran José Manuel Sierra (42 years old), with the historic international pivot Julen Aguinagalde and with Jon Azkue, Rodrigo Salinas and Sergio de la Salud as other references.