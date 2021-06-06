Barça receives a dangerous Lenovo Tenerife in a ‘non stop’ play-off

06/06/2021

On at 18:28 CEST

No time to digest the passage to the semifinals of the Endesa League, Barça kicks off the semifinals this Monday (21.15) with a visit to the Palau by the dangerous Lenovo Tenerife.

The Tenerife team finished in third place in the regular season, and is a demanding rival for the Catalans, that they will have to show their best defensive side against the team that best attacks in the Endesa League.

For this reason, they cannot lower their guard and less in the Palau, where they will once again have the support of the spectators after the third game against Joventut that they solved brilliantly (94-73).

Win first, key

Achieving victory in the first game seems almost an obligation since in such a short series only three games, a slip in this start of the semifinal I would put all the pressure in the world on Jasikevicius’s set, who is facing this play-off with practically no rest since returning from the Final Four.

The Barça coach hopes to have Nick Calathes from the start of the game, a basic player in Barça’s schemes and that he had to rest in the series against Joventut after injuring his ankle in the Final Four.

Saras already pointed out that he will be in better condition than in the quarterfinals, therefore, a greater participation of the US base is expected. Bolmaro and Hanga will accompany you in the direction, where it will be key to stop the veteran former Barça player, Marcelinho Huertas.

Kuric, in a sweet moment

In favor of the Catalans, the good moment of confidence of Kyle Kuric, who destroyed La Penya in the third quarter, and who materialized the six triples he tried. We will also see if the Barça star, Nikola Mirotic manages to raise the bar of game because the Barça needs it If you don’t want to suffer before the Tenerife team.

Also The contribution of the pivots will be important, with a Brandon Davies, which is synonymous with fighting, while Pau Gasol seems ready to take on more gallons after his great performance in the third game. They will face the MVP of the Endesa League, Shermadini, who will surely put them to the test.

ANDl Barça cannot be trusted despite having won both games in the regular season. In the first round, the Barça team won by 81-74, and just a few weeks ago, they did it also in Tenerife, with everything decided, by 72-96, in a great Barça exhibition, prior to the Final Four.

A spectacular duel that Barça must face as an authentic final to get a little closer to the long-awaited final of the Endesa League, with the aim of fighting for a title that has been waiting for too long.