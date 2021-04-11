Barça – Real Madrid of the ACB, live

04/11/2021 at 6:00 PM CEST

Comes the classic ACB. Barcelona and Real Madrid meet today April 11 at the Palau Blaugrana at a crucial moment of the season.

Both come from winning their last matches of the competition. The culés were imposed on Burgos in the last day and will arrive to the duel with high morale after the memory of the Blaugrana victory in the classic of the first round held in Madrid. Barça will want to bite its greatest rival again to continue in the fight for the lead.

For their part, those of Pablo Laso knocked down San Sebastián Gipuzkoa in their last league match and they remain leaders of the ACB. They will seek to win this classic to put land in the middle with a Barcelona that is on their heels.

The duel starts at 18:30 hours, follow him live with us.