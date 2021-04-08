Barça reaches the Classic with the three most valuable players of the duel

It will be match number 182

Real Madrid and FC Barcelona face each other this Saturday in the second Clásico of the season, which they reach after victories in LaLiga. The Whites defeated Eibar at home (2-0) and the Catalans beat Real Valladolid (1-0) by the minimum. In the standings, Real Madrid is third with 63 points and Barça is second with 65, just one point behind the leader Atlético de Madrid.

Club comparison

745,50 mill. €

Value

823,00 Mill. €





First division

Competition

First division





0

Expenses 20/21

119,00 mill. €





Zinedine Zidane

Trainer

Ronald Koeman

Full Club Comparison

Regarding the market value of the squads of the two greats of Spanish football, that of FC Barcelona exceeds that of Madrid by more than 77 million. Thus, the Barcelona squad is valued at 823 million euros while that of the rival amounts to 745.5 million euros.

The three most valuable players in El Clásico are from Barça: Ansu Fati, Messi and De Jong

Three professionals from FC Barcelona are the most valuable in LaLiga and obviously also in El Clásico. Ansu Fati, Frenkie de Jong and Lionel Messi tie for first place with 80 million euros each, although the former is still injured.

In the fourth position of the market value ranking is the first Real Madrid player, the Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois with 75 million euros, the same figure as the German goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen.

Barca dominance: most valuable players in the El Clásico, Real Madrid – Barca

20 Éder Militão – Real Madrid – Market value: € 30 M

April 2021 data

19 Marco Asensio – Real Madrid – Market value: € 35 M

15 Eden Hazard – Real Madrid – Market value: € 40 M

15 Daniel Carvajal – Real Madrid – Market value: € 40 M

15 Philippe Coutinho – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 40 M

15 Vinícius Júnior – Real Madrid – Market value: € 40 M

14 Rodrygo – Real Madrid – Market value: € 45 M

11 Toni Kroos – Real Madrid – Market value: € 50 M

11 Ferland Mendy – Real Madrid – Market value: € 50 M

11 Ousmane Dembélé – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 50 M

10 Antoine Griezmann – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 60 M

6 Casemiro – Real Madrid – Market value: € 70 M

6 Raphaël Varane – Real Madrid – Market value: € 70 M

6 Fede Valverde – Real Madrid – Market value: € 70 M

6 Pedri – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 70 M

4 Marc-André ter Stegen – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 75 million

4 Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid – Market value: € 75 M

1 Lionel Messi – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 80 M

1 Frenkie de Jong – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 80 M

1 Ansu Fati – FC Barcelona – Market value: € 80 M

Of the 20 most valuable players in El Clásico, a total of 12 are from Real Madrid and the rest from Barça. Although several of them will be out at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium: Raphaël Varane, Eden Hazard and perhaps Dani Carvajal at the premises. In the Barça side, the aforementioned Ansu Fati and the record signing in the club’s history, the Brazilian Philippe Coutinho, will be missing.

