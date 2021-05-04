Barça plays a ticket to the Final Four with a card

05/04/2021 at 06:30 CEST

The day of truth arrived. This Tuesday night Barça basketball will celebrate the return to the Final Four seven years later or will ruminate on one of the biggest disappointments in recent times for an ambitious project in which there are many illusions.

It is the ‘sin’ for the two defeats against a sensational team like Zenit. Under the orders of former Barça coach Xavi Pascual, the Russian team has won the chance to make history in their second participation in the Euroleague.

Everything will be decided in the Palau behind closed doors at 9:00 p.m. (DAZN) in a match in which they will not be able to repeat the bad start in the fourth game in Saint Petersburg (25-11 in the 8 ‘) nor the excess of “cars in the garage & rdquor; remembering the mythical phrase of Pesic (40 rebounds from Zenit for only 26 from the Catalans).

Mirotic, motivated

Professional and committed to Barça from day one as if he had grown up in La Masia, Nikola Mirotic burns with the desire to erase his bad four games on Tuesday in this series and lead the team as usual.

Mirotic, Calathes and Abrines are very important at Barça

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

In a season complicated by his positive for Covid and the personal problem he suffered at the end of last year, the one from Podgorica must perform at their best. But not only him. Brandon Davies has to be the one in the first three games, Àlex Abrines must help more in scoring, the team needs the best Nick Calathes and the defense has to be practically perfect.

‘Pangos factor’

The series is being played to the rhythm that they mark Kevin Pangos on the court and Pascual on the bench. After spending the last year in white due to a problem in his toe and leaving Barça through the back door, the Canadian has recovered the level with which he marveled at Zalgiris under the orders of Jasikevicius and is subjecting Calathes .

In fact, the Lithuanian tried even with Victor Claver to stop the one from Ontario. Curb the production of Pangos And at the very least, matching the intensity of the Russians will mean buying a lot of tickets to the Cologne party.

Indoor mobility

Despite not having been able to count on the Polish Mateusz Ponitka or the Lithuanian Arturas Gudaitis during the entire series after injuring himself in the first match, the Zenit has been rearmed with a perfect interpretation of the change in the locks and the mobility of its interiors except for Tarik Black.

In this sense, both Alex Poythress as the ‘exACB’ Will Thomas they are wreaking havoc from the perimeter with penetrations and cuts. However, it all comes down to equalizing the intensity of Zenit and recovering from the game the lost line after the conquest of the Copa del Rey.