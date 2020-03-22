Barça players would accept lower wages due to the coronavirus crisis

The Barcelona is still preparing in case the pandemic of coronavirus It continues to lengthen, which could cause economic difficulties in the Catalan entity. Thus, Josep Maria Bartomeu, Barça president, and the captains have already held conversations in which all parties have understood that if an effort has to be made it will be done without major problems. The players understand the exceptional and complicated state that is being lived, as explained by As.

The suspension is not only leaving the teams without revenue from the box office or television rights, stopping their daily activities weighs them down in a multitude of aspects that are considerably damaging the economy of soccer clubs. For this reason, Barcelona executives have already warned managers at the meeting held earlier in the week that these losses will be unrecoverable, so they may have to rethink the budget of 1,047 million euros approved at the last assembly of delegates.

The talks are not yet very advanced between the club and the squad, since everything is uncertain. However, both parties are clear that they will collaborate as much as possible so that this situation is overcome in the best possible way. Barcelona hopes that in the meeting that the ECA will hold on Monday this topic will be discussed and that it bets on a collegial performance.