Leo Messi has raised his voice this Monday. As captain of Barcelona, the Argentinean has issued a statement in which in addition to throwing several darts at the club’s board, he has made it clear that the first team has never opposed a salary reduction, but that the footballers have also decided to donate another part of their emoluments to than the rest of workers of the entity can receive 100% of their salaries.

“The time has come to announce that, apart from the reduction of 70% of our salary during the State of Alarm, we are going to do some contributions also so that club employees can collect 100% of their salary while this situation lasts. If we did not speak until now it was because the priority for us was to find solutions that were real to help the club, but also to those who would be most affected by this situation, “explained the Argentine in his statement, in which he points out several Sometimes to Bartomeu and his family for their management of the coronavirus crisis.

Minutes after the publication of Messi, Barça also spoke about it through its official channels confirming that the contributions of the players will serve so that non-sports personnel can collect their full salary during these weeks of crisis: “In the case of the first soccer team, the reduction will be more than 70 percent initially raised by the club. This additional contribution from the squad, plus the contribution that the club will make, will guarantee 100 percent of the salaries of all non-sports personnel, who will undergo an ERTE this week. The club wants to thank the involvement of its professional athletes, in a situation as exceptional as that generated as a result of this health emergency.

