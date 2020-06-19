If we missed Spanish football it was because of this type of game. Barcelona face Sevilla at Sánchez Pizjuán in a great match between the first and third in the Santander League. All a test of height for a Barça that wants to continue at the top of the standings and send an unequivocal message to Real Madrid: we want to win this League.

In a Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium without an audience in the stands, a circumstance that undoubtedly favors Barcelona, Sevilla will look for the machado to hit the table in the fight for the places that give access to the Champions League. Although they arrive at the game after a draw against Levante that they knew little, Julen Lopetegui’s men are in great shape and are entrusted to the Diego Carlos, Ocampos and company to give the surprise and not repeat the duel of the first return, in which Barça beat the sevillistas (4-0).

In Barcelona everything remains the same. The results are still positive, with the team at the forefront of the standings and with six goals in favor and none against for the time being in the return to competition, but the game remains unconvincing. The last game was good proof of that. Barça defeated Leganés in a rather weak game for the locals, in which the game was not very attractive and meant another bad performance by Griezmann, but which left some positive notes: the high level of Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig and the good match of Messi, which continues to support Barça. The Argentine returns to Pizjuán, a stadium that he is especially good at and where last year he left one of the best performances remembered with a hat-trick included.

Possible alignments

Julen Lopetegui will go with everything. With the only absence of Nolito, who will travel to Vigo in the next few hours to close his signing for Celta, he will line up his gala eleven to beat Barça. In the goal there will be no surprises, with a Vaclik that he could have failed in Diego Carlos’s own goal against Levante. Nor will there be any in defense: the incombustibles Navas and Reguilon on the sides and Diego Carlos and Koundé as a central pair.

For midfield, Lopetegui could shield this area with Gudelj and Fernando, two highly experienced positional midfielders, together with Oliver towers, who increasingly feels more comfortable at Sevilla. Up front the undisputed Ocampos on the right, Munir on the left and on the tip De jong, who saw goal against Levante.

On the part of Barcelona, Quique Setién has the serious losses of Sergi Roberto and De Jong, they will not be able to be at Sánchez Pizjuán due to injury. In addition, these two absences are joined by an Umtiti sanctioned for accumulating cards. Thus, the preparation of the defense offers no doubts: Ter Stegen in goal, Semedo and Jordi Alba on the sides with Pique and Lenglet as central defenses.

De Jong’s absence in midfield also makes things easier for Setien, who will trust Busquets, Rakitic and a Arturo vidal who wants to continue showing that he can be a starter. In principle, Luis Suárez will start again from the bench and the Cantabrian coach will bet on a trident formed by Braithwaite, Griezmann and Leo Messi. It will be interesting to observe the level at which Braithwaite will perform, which in Mallorca was very good.

Sevilla trembles with González González

José Luis González González will direct the meeting with Ricardo De Burgos Bengoetxea at the VAR. A designation that has been widely commented among the Seville fans, and that is that Sevilla have spent almost three years without winning a match refereed by this referee.

During this season he has refereed two league games at Sánchez Pizjuán and both have ended in a draw: against Atlético de Madrid (1-1) and against Athletic de Bilbao, with the same result. They say that the statistics are there to break them and that is what Sevilla will look for against Barcelona, in one of the best matches of the day in the Santander League.