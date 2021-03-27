Barça overtakes Alba Berlin de Aíto and secures track advantage in play-offs

03/26/2021

On at 23:25 CET

It was not the brightest game for Barça, but correct enough to add another victory at the Palau, against a tough Alba Berlin de Aíto (80-67) to secure the track advantage in the play-offs. First prize for those of Jasikevicius, who want to close the regular season in the first position.

FCB

SUNRISE

Barça, 80

(22 + 23 + 17 + 18): Calathes (2), Hanga (7), Abrines (-), Mirotic (26), Oriola (13) -starting team-, Davies (12), Westermann (-), Smits (5), Martínez (5), Kuric (10) and Claver (-).

Alba Berlin, 67

(23 + 17 + 18 + 9): Granger (4), Fontecchio (6), Delow (3), Sikma (9), Lammers (8) -start team-, Siva (8), Giffey (7), Eriksson (8), Mattiseck (-), Koumadje (6), Olinde (-) and Thiemann (8).

Referees:

Latisevs (Latvia), Bissang (France) and Kardum (Croatia). Without eliminated.

Incidents:

Match corresponding to matchday 31 of the Euroleague played without an audience at the Palau Blaugrana in Barcelona

Barça did not come out with the usual defensive intensity, and Aíto’s Alba Berlin took advantage of it, to stand up to Jasikevicius’s. And it is that in the first room, the most fluid game was played by the German team, who were always ahead of a ‘soft’ Barça.

A successful Thiemann, along with Siva, led the Barça defense head first, which was able to stay on the scoreboard thanks to the 3-pointers by Sergi Martínez and Smits (22-23). Little concentration, with lost balls, allowed Alba to enjoy taking the fourth.

In the second, Kyle Kuric immediately changed the dynamics with eight consecutive points, which already put Barça in control (29-23). The Catalans came out with a more aggressive mentality and from the defense, they started to give speed to the game, with an outstanding Mirotic in those minutes (38-30).

Aíto tried to alter the Blaugana rhythm with the presence of the ‘giant Koumadge (2.23) and his appearance gave air to his team, who came to equalize the duel after a triple by Eriksson (40-40).

But Barça responded with the always aggressive Oriola and another Mirotic basket -the best, with 14 points so far-, to go from five to half time (45-40) in a discreet duel for the Blaugrana, with Gasol in the band, as an official member of the team.

Patience to the end

In the resumption, the Barça could not open the difference that gave him the tranquility. (51-49). Showed up Davies, with four almost consecutive actions, as the player who tried to give the team aggressiveness (60-52), but it did not have much support.

And Alba, without doing anything extraordinary, but scoring his outside shots, managed to remain ‘hooked’ on the scoreboard, with the points of Eriksson and Granger (62-58).

Without playing a brilliant game, but if effective, Barça opened a gap against the Germans, who lost their steam. With Mirotic leading the score (26) and Calathes, in the passes (11), the advantage grew above double digits (71-58) for another comfortable final for Barça, this time, with an extra prize.