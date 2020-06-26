Barcelona have a staff aging problem. Almost all the members of the culé team’s spine are over 30 years old, but it seems that in the club’s sports management they do not consider it a serious problem. There is no more to see the operation that in the next few hours will be official: the exchange between Barcelona and Juventus with Arthur and Pjanic as protagonists.

Thus, Barcelona will sign Miralem Pjanic for 70 million as part of an operation with Juventus, which in turn will incorporate Arthur Melo for 80 million euros. It is a maneuver in which the club will benefit economically, but in which he will lose a 23-year-old player with a great projection. Despite the fact that the Brazilian has not met expectations during these two years as a Barça player, his youth invited us to think that he could end up triumphing at the Camp Nou.

23-year-old player who leaves for a 30-year-old who enters. Undoubtedly, an operation that will aggravate this aging problem of the staff that Barça suffers. Among the players who have played the most minutes this season, seven of them are already over 30 years old and are not exactly unimportant men for Quique Setién. Are the cases of Messi (33 years old), Luis Suárez (33 years old), Sergio Busquets (31 years old), Gerard Piqué (33 years old) or Jordi Alba (31 years old), among others.

The work of the club’s sports management has not helped. Compared to last season, the average age rose more than one point, after men like Malcom, Denis Suárez, Cucurella, Carles Pérez or Abel Ruiz were released. Thus, the average age of 26.04 years went from 18/19 to 27.6 this year.

The quarry and confirmed signings could be the solution

The remedy to the problem could be in the club. La Masía has been without the trust of yesteryear for years, but the level demonstrated by Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig in the match against Athletic Club de Bilbao invites optimism. Other youth squads such as Iñaki Peña, ‘Chumi’, Jorge Cuenca or Oriol Busquets, all of them present in the list of the 55 best youth squads in Spain made by Fútbol Draft, await the opportunity to settle in the first team.

Likewise, Barça already has three additions closed for the following course: Francisco Trincao, 20 years old, Pedri, from 17, and Matheus Fernandes, at 21. Quique Setién, if he continues next season on the Barcelona bench, will have to decide whether to bet on them, which would lower the average age of the squad.

Barcelona needs an update on the squad and the replacement operation between Pjanic and Arthur seems that it will not help to carry it out. It remains to be seen what happens in the next transfer market and if there are young people for the 20/21 season.