Barça need to sell Griezmann to sign Neymar

FC Barcelona will put Antoine Griezmann up for sale the next summer. The culé team has decided to put its star signing of the current season on the market after it has not curdled in its first year. The economic problems of the Catalan team and their desire to play Neymar require them to hang the poster of transferable for the next transfer window, it is not yet known when it will open.

The truth is that the Frenchman has been in the spotlight all season. Recorded as a star and giving during the last seasons a great level in Atlético de Madrid, everything indicated that the Catalan team would form with their arrival a luxury trident who would drop the goals. Nevertheless, its irregularity has been a constant Along every course.

Barça has depended solely on Messi to get their games ahead and Griezmann has stood out above the rest on very few occasions. To this we must add his relationship with the Argentine star. Both players have not managed to understand each other enough. It seems that the ’10’ culé has not fully done his part either to favor integration into the French team, something that has partially reduced the performance of the player in his first season as Blaugrana.

If you add to this the desire of the Barcelona team to get Neymar again, there are few more options than to sell to Griezmann. The Catalans are not going through their best moment, financially speaking. The exorbitant salaries and the astronomical amounts that they have disbursed in recent years to complete their workforce, has led them to a delicate economic situation. that prevented them from successfully completing last year the signing of the Brazilian and that during the state of alarm can lead to an ERTE.

As the hard core of the locker room has made clear, they wanted the PSG footballer’s return to Camp Nou, but despite the fact that the club tried, they were unable to reach an agreement with the French team. This season they will return to the charge. Even more when in the Princes’ Park they seem to have chosen between him and Mbappé, putting a starting price on Neymar.

Nevertheless, In order for the signing to balance the club’s accounts, it is necessary to sell to Griezmann. The Frenchman’s destination could be precisely Paris. PSG like the attacker and last year the club considered his signing. Its sale would also serve Barça to lower Neymar’s return. An operation that would put an end to part of the problems that currently exist within the staff and that would bring closer positions between the staff and the board.