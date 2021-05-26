Barça meets UMA Antequera with Plaza as the protagonist

05/25/2021 at 9:39 PM CEST

In a rare encounter and without excessive intensity, FC Barcelona beat the relegated BeSoccer UMA Antequera by 5-2 and he sleeps this Tuesday fourth with 63 points, two more than a Jimbee Cartagena that receives this Wednesday Jaén Paraíso Interior. Everything points to a duel in the quarterfinals against Duda’s.

FC BARCELONA, 5

(1 + 4): Dídac (p.), Aicardo (1), Marcenio, Adolfo (1), Ximbinha -starting five-, Bernat Povill, Ferrao (1), Esquerdinha, André Coelho, Daniel (2), Adolfo ( 1), Matheus, Joselito and Dyego.

BESOCCER UMA ANTEQUERA, 2

(0 + 2): Cone (p.), Cobarro, Álex Fuentes, Miguel, Óscar -five starting-, Javi Amorós, Joaki (1), Alvarito, Canto, Vargas, Nando and David Velasco (1).

REFEREES

Carreira Romero and Ferrero Carballal (Galicians). They showed a yellow card to the visitor Cobarro (29:08).

GOALS

1-0, Ferrao (7:33); 2-0, Aicardo (21:06); 3-0, Daniel (25:13); 4-0, Daniel (26:38); 4-1, Joaki (27:12); 4-2, David Velasco (31:23); 5-2, Adolfo (39:36).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the 33rd and penultimate round of the regular phase of the men’s futsal First Division league, played before 450 spectators at the Palau Blaugrana (Barcelona).

Anyway, all eyes were on Andreu Plaza after the club announced hours before the match that the Barça coach will not continue on the bench next season as will happen with manager Txus Lahoz.

Although there is no confirmation about it, the big favorite to succeed him on the bench is the ‘myth’ Javi rodriguez, who has beaten Barça several times this season with Industrias Santa Coloma. In the bedroom is Jesús Velasco, the coach who elevated Ronaldinho’s Inter and who will not continue in the Parisian ACCS.

Back to the Palau, the Barça victory was almost obligatory to maintain their chances of having a track advantage in the quarterfinals and even more so due to the fact that the visitor has already lost the category.

The premises started very flat and first Óscar and then Joaki forced Dídac to use himself thoroughly, until finally, on the edge of 5 ‘, they did the same with Cone, both Ferrao and Esquerdinha.

In 8 ‘it was 1-0 in a band masterfully thrown by Marcenio who spliced at the bottom of the Ferrao tights and, although Dídac avoided Cobarro’s tie in the next action, the game began to change.

Ferrao opened the scoring with a great goal

Cone avoided the goals of Adolfo, of Aicardo after a great robbery and of Joselito with Dídac playing almost ‘five’, although Óscar finished off in an excellent position for the Barça goalkeeper to shine. Y on the brink of rest Colomense Adolfo he kicked the post.

Aicardo shook the dawn of the second act with a great goal free-kick (2-0) … How he will be missed next season! In the best Barça minutes, Daniel signed a double (4-0) that Joaki mitigated in the 27th minute with 4-1 in a quick counter.

Cone avoided Ferrao’s goal in another volley, but immediately after a loss by Adolfo allowed David Velasco to cut the gap further and put UMA Antequera to just two goals with more than eight minutes to go.

The UMA Antequera never gave up

Between the drop in tension in the Barcelona hosts and the relative closeness to the scoreboard, the team led by the media Moli tried to burn their ships and committed the fifth foul at 3:58 from the end for the four that his rival has in one of the facets in which he has been making waves lately.

The UMA Antequera tried it with Alvarito as goalkeeper-player, but Barça defended themselves with enough solvency and even Adolfo closed the scoring with the 5-2 pass from Esquerdinha after a sensational action by Ferrao, who held the ball instead of risking to avoid the attack with five visitors.