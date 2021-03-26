Barça-Lleida and … public at the Palau

03/26/2021 at 22:05 CET

FC Barcelona has a complicated commitment at the Palau with the visit of Lleida Llista Blava (6:00 pm Barça TV and Esport 3), fifth in the standings as a result of having obtained very good results and having a great season.

Barça’s rival is a team that perfectly combines veteran status with Andreu Tomás, Joan Cañellas or Jepi Selva, with young people of the stature of Bruno di Benedetto, Gerard Folguera or Martí Serra in goal, all of them led by an Albert Folguera who he knows exactly what he wants from his players. Lleida comes from a streak of three victories against Reus (2-1), Vic (4-3) and Taradell (5-2), on the other hand, the Catalans drew in the last game against Reus who gave a lot of work to the by Edu Castro.

But Barça will have a ‘weapon’ that they haven’t had for a long time, the presence of the public in the stands for the first time since the arrival of the pandemic. 500 spectators will be able to attend the Palau this Saturday to give this heat that Barça players have not received for a year and that is so necessary to win games.

Edu Castro and Pau Bargalló, happy with the return of the public

The coach of FC Barcelona, Edu castroHe was very happy with the return of the spectators: “That the public flies is the best news of the season.”

As for the rival, the Barça coach is clear that he will not make it easy at all: “Lleida is a great team that is doing a formidable campaign. His position on the table is no accident. “

Pau Bargalló expressed himself in the same terms as his ‘boss’: “The fact that the public can come to cheer is what gives meaning to the sport. It’s great news. “He also warned of the dangers of Lleida:” It’s a great team, with first-rate players who will make it very difficult for us. “

Agonizing victory of the Liceo

El Noia was about to beat the Liceo in Riazor. With two seconds to go and with 3-3 on the scoreboard, Adroher launched a direct free kick and beat Xus Fernández with 11 hundredths left.