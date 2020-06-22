The third day of the group stage ends for Group A of the new ACB League. The Barcelona Lassa has qualified for the semifinals after defeating the Kirolbet Baskonia for a result of. With three wins and zero losses, the Catalan club is the first to do so.

Svestislav Pesic’s men began the match with a crushing dominance over their rival, but saw a reinforced Baskonia from the second half on in 2Q and 3Q, causing the Basques to take the lead on the scoreboard. A great 4Q from Barça ended by deciding the contest on the Barcelona side. The MVP of the match, Nikola Mirotic with 13 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 recoveries.