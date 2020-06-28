He Barca just look at the title, and there are no surprises worth it. The culé team is known to be the strongest after the early and surprising elimination of Real Madrid in the Final Phase of the Endesa League, and he qualified for the final after finishing (98-84) with the dream of a more than meritorious San Pablo Burgos, who fought with everything after entering the semifinals against all odds, but could not beat the depth of the Barça squad.

With insulting superiority and control, those of Pesic accelerated at the right time and they showed that, pound for pound, very few templates can discuss their level. Understanding was not sustained for the 40 minutes, but inspiration and these doses of complementarity were enough to complete the artillery and riddle San Pablo Burgos, who gave everything he could, but it was not enough.

The first two quarters were antagonistic, with Barcelona dominating the first, for later, and after a recovery by Burgos, the score was stretched again. In the second, however, the Catalans built the advantage, but a partial from San Pablo, based on Fitipaldo’s success and the inner power of LimaDominant in both rings, he sent the game to rest with a slim two-point lead.

The third quarter, so many times key, began to break the game for Barcelona, ​​much cooler thanks to the possibility of reserve hugely talented assets like Heurtel or Brandon Davies, both featured in the second unit. Burgos suffered to continue in the game, but with the lack of strength he also abandoned the success, something that increased in the beginning of the last quarter.

Barça put the ‘final’ gear

Burgos had not said the last word, but the rhythm only considered the heroism of the Castilian-Leonese in order to maintain the difference or if possible, make up. Pablo Aguilar showed his trade and launch to be the first offensive option of Joan Peñarroya’s, while Oriola countered by making Mirotic forget, as he lay on the bench waiting to increase – or not – his points box, higher than the fortnight. It was not necessary, and the Endesa League MVP was able to comfortably celebrate, together with their colleagues, the qualification for the ACB final.