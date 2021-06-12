Barça knew how to suffer and is already in the Champions League final

06/12/2021 at 7:34 PM CEST

The FC Barcelona has defeated this Saturday by 31-25 to a Nantes that has forced him to display his best handball with President Joan Laporta in the box to access the grand final of the Champions League for the second consecutive season.

FCB

NAN

FC BARCELONA, 31

(15 + 16): Pérez de Vargas (p.), Luka Cindric (1), Ludovic Fàbregas (3), Dika Mem (5), Timothey N’Guessan (3), Aleix Gómez (5, 1p.), Casper Mortensen (3) -starting seven-, Kevin Möller (ps), Thiagus Petrus, Luís Frade (1), Raúl Entrerríos (2), Jure Dolenec (4, p.), Blaz Janc (1), Cédric Sorhaindo, Domen Makuc (3) and Àlex Pascual.

HBC NANTES, 26

(13 + 13): Emil Nielsen (p.), Dragan Pechmalbec (3), Alexandre Cavalcanti (2), Edu Gurbindo (1), Thibaud Briet, David Balaguer (4), Valero Rivera (6, 4p.) -Seven initial-, Rok Ovnicek (2), Rock Feliho, Théo Monar (4), Sebastian Augustinussen, Kiril Lazarov (2), Aymeric Minne (1) and Baptiste Damatrin-Bertrand (1).

REFEREES

Mirza Kurtagic and Mattias Wetterwik (Sweden). They excluded two minutes to Ludovic Fàbregas (10:21), Blaz Janc (25:21) and Dika Mem (34:37), of the FC Barcelona; and Dragan Pechmalbec (21:14), Aymeric Minne (42:27) and Rock Feliho (48:48), from HBC Nantes.

SCORE EVERY FIVE MINUTES

2-0, 6-3, 9-6, 10-8, 12-11, 15-13 (rest), 16-15, 17-17, 18-17, 23-19, 28-23 and 31-26 (final).

INCIDENTS

Second semifinal of the Final Four of the men’s handball Champions League played before almost 1,000 spectators at the Lanxess Arena (Cologne, Germany).

Therefore, the last rival in the fight for the tenth European Cup this Sunday in the end at 6:00 p.m. will be the Danish Aalborg Handbold, which was ‘charged’ in the first semifinal to favorite Paris Saint-Germain by 33-35.

The Barça team came out very well with a successful Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas under the sticks and at seven minutes he was already winning 3-0 to a rival who did not finish finding the way in attack.

Little by little the great Emil Nielsen appeared in the other goal (he will be Blaugrana in 2022) and between his saves and two goals from the Catalan David Balaguer, Nantes came close to a single goal taking advantage of the rigorous exclusion of Ludovic Fàbregas (6-5 at 12 ‘).

With four goals, an unstoppable Dika Mem carried the weight of the team in attack and the irruption of Domen Makuc and Blaz Janc stretched the ‘gum’ again until three goals (11-8 in 21 ‘).

Dika Mem scored four goals in the first half

| VICTOR SALGADO -FCB

The referees forgave the exclusion on two occasions to the veteran ex-Barcelona player and Macedonian coach Kiril Lazarov (41 years old) for retaining the ball and two goals in a row from Théo Monar again tightened the score (12-11 at 25 ‘).

Nantes pressed a lot on defense with some condescension from the Swedish couple and the current runners-up had to ‘chop’ a lot of stone, as in an attack lasting more than two minutes in which Dika Mem ended up forcing a penalty that was transformed by youth squad Aleix Gómez. At rest, 15-13 and a lot of cloth to cut.

The second half did not start well for the Barça interests. Nielsen was erected on a wall with at least four stops of enormous merit and the French attack was bearing fruit until the former Blaugrana Valero Rivera placeholder image tied with his fourth penalty without failure (17-17 at 38 ‘) and even attacked three times to take the lead.

N’Guessan was very active in attack

| VÍCTOR SALGADO – FCB

Xavi Pascual stopped the game when he saw that his team had two goals in 12 minutes (one from a Jure Dolenec penalty), but Nielsen was still insurmountable. Luckily Gonzalo was also preventing the ‘sorpasso’ Against a rival who defended perfectly and had not conceded a single against, the great Barça specialty.

Barça recovered their freshness taking advantage of a couple of errors by a Nantes who had not made any for many minutes and between Dika Mem and a robust Fàbregas they did the rest without forgetting the 3/3 of Dolenec from seven meters (23-19 in 51, maximum income ‘).

Casper Mortensen took a bath of self-esteem with two key goals (the second to an empty goal) and a sensational Gonzalo kept stopping to place a 26-20 in the 53rd minute that should have been worth a final. So it was. Victory by 31-26 and … for the ‘Tenth’ this Sunday against Aalborg.