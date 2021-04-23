Barça is still alive against Zenit after an agonizing extension at the Palau

04/23/2021 at 11:30 PM CEST

Barça sweated blood to win the second match of the quarterfinals in an agonizing overtime (81-78), that it is worth to the azulgrana team to stay alive against Zenit, that was very close to giving them the lunge.

A triple by Hanga and two steals by the guard in the last seconds of extra time, together with the spectacular game by Davies, Barça’s best, led Barça to a triumph that gives them life, ahead of the next two games in Saint Petersburg

The Barca he had to go all out in the second game, with a much more aggressive defense. And Jasikevicius brought Oriola into the starting five instead of Gasol. It was necessary to leave with another march.

Zenit control

But what It is true that the duel moved in the same parameters as the first. Zenit, with a very pressing defense, prevented Barça from attacking comfortably. Mirotic, who wanted to lead the team, he scored a triple that gave Barça the first income (10-8), but scoring was a real torture in each attack.

Saras put Claver on Pangos, as in the first duel, to try to neutralize the Canadian base, but it was half achieved in a first quarter that dominated the team de Xavi Pascual (13-16) in a dynamic that did not interest the Catalans.

Zenit achieved their maximum after Baron’s triple at the beginning of the second quarter (13-19). With the same problems in attack, Saras opted for Bolmaro to stop Pangos, and Davies in the area, Barça’s most clairvoyant man in the first game.

Davies and Bolmaro, protagonists

And Saras was right. Davies’ courage in the zone -9 points-, together with two triples from Smits, allowed Barça to achieve a 12-0 run (from 15-21 to 27-21), which began to turn the tables. Zenit no longer scored easily, -only Thomas did (8) – while the Barça defense grew in effectiveness and ran the field.

Smits’ second triple gave Barça their maximum of the match (34-25) that would keep the break (38-39), in the best minutes of Barça. Air for the team awaiting the second half at the Palau.

Barça achieved the maximum after two plus one from Higgins (41-31), but the dynamics of the match returned to the hands of Zenit. With errors in attack, with Mirotic very off, hehe Russians recovered their defensive essence to get back into the game (43-39).

Zenit is recomposed

Bolmaro gave air with a triple, but the dynamic was for Zenit who managed to equalize the duel after Baron’s basket (46-46) and closed it by tying the duel at 48, with claro visiting domain for the concern of Saras after the quarter of the quarter (10-19).In the final quarter, again Davies took the baton with his points and fights under the hoop, to regain control of Barça, despite a Zenit that never surrendered and that entered 40 seconds from the end, with a tie at 66.

Mirotic missed the attack and on the last possession, Pangos also missed his shot. The game was going to extra time.

Hanga, decisive

And in the extra five minutes, Hanga and Higgins were decisive in the last moments, with a triple and two steals from the eguard and the free throws of the forward, which is worth itn the triumph of Barça and continue very alive in these quarters on the way to Saint Petersburg for the next two games.