Barça is league champion!

06/15/2021

On 06/16/2021 at 00:12 CEST

Barça has completed its goal by beating Madrid 92-73. The Barça team, who already won the first match in the Capital by a resounding 75 – 89, did the same at the Palau, in front of 1000 fans, thus winning the championship on the fast track. Saras’s men have managed to recover from the defeat in the Euroleague final and have managed to close this magnificent season with the long-awaited double.

Tremendous display of the Barça team that, with Mirotic and Pau Gasol at the helm, has led the match from the beginning, maintaining a +20 advantage throughout almost the entire match.

They break like this with 7 years of drought. The last Endesa League they got was that of the 2013-14 season, when with Xavi Pascual on the bench, a triple by Lampe in the last moments of the fourth match, was decisive to overcome Madrid.

Precisely, during these courses in the dry dock, FC Barcelona had reached the final four times, but in 3, he had fallen against his greatest rival. The other was last year against Baskonia.

This is league number 19 for Barça in basketball. Real Madrid continues to lead by far, with 35, dominating the solo record.

A curious fact is that Pau Gasol left for the NBA after winning his first league as a Barça player in 2001. Now, 20 years later and in his return season, he has repeated the same formula to give Barça the league.