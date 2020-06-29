Santiago Segurola was very critical in El Món of RAC1 with the decisions of the leaders of FC Barcelona in recent seasons: “Barça is the club with the largest budget in Europe but is managed as a medium or low-level club, with few players and many over 30 years. There is a generation gap between the oldest and the youngest. Now he has to pull Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig, who represent a model that Barça cannot boast of. In Vigo the youngest were the most agile, the most dynamic and the ones that transmit the most joy. Neither they nor Suarez, who scored two goals, finished the match. The winning team, which had its things but showed courage, is destroyed with people who are not, such as Griezmann, Braithwaite and Arthur who was already at Juventus. They kill these players and lose. Barça is in a twilight period. And next year it doesn’t look any better. Thinking about the two points of difference and how Madrid plays leads to nothing because Madrid has everything that Barça lacks: vitality and spirit. Barça have it very badly to redesign a short-term future ”.
