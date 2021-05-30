Barça is exhibiting in Tudela … but Inter awaits them in the quarterfinals!

05/30/2021

On at 20:07 CEST

FC Barcelona offered a great image to win this Saturday 2-5 on the Aspil Vidal Ribera Navarra court and will have the court advantage in a poisoned quarter-finals tie against Movistar Inter, his executioner in the Super Cup and in the Spanish Cup with Wednesday as the starting date in principle.

RIB

FCB

ASPIL VIDAL RIBERA NAVARRA, X

(0 + 2): Adrián Pereira (p.), Sena, Gabriel Vasques, Lemine, Pablo Ibarra -five starting-, Dani Martín (1), David (1, from a penalty), Javi Mínguez, Pedro, Terry and Uge.

FC BARCELONA, 5

(4 + 1): Dídac Plana (p.), Marcenio, Daniel (1), Esquerdinha, Ferrao (1) -starting five-, Ximbinha, Dyego, Adolfo (1), Aicardo (1), André Coelho, Joselito, Bernat Povill (1) and Matheus.

REFEREES

Martínez Torres (Galician) and Moreno Reina (Andalusian). They showed the red for two yellows to the visitor Dyego (5:14 and 26:55). They showed a yellow card to the locals David (16:34), Javi Mínguez (22:41) and Terry (26:01); and visiting coach Andreu Plaza (36:02).

GOALS

0-1, Ferrao (1:05); 0-2, Adolfo 84:39); 0-3, Daniel (11:39); 0-4, Bernat Povill (19:41); 0-5, Aicardo (27:15); 1-5, David, from a penalty (36:02), 2-5, Dani Martín (37:36).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the 34th and last day of the regular phase of the men’s futsal First Division league played before some xxxx spectators at the Ciudad de Tudela Municipal Complex (Navarra).

The other three quarterfinals will be ElPozo Murcia (regular phase champion) – Viña Albali Valdepeñas (8th), Palma Futsal (2nd) – Fútbol Emotion Zaragoza (7th) and Jimbee Cartagena (4th) – Levante UD (5th) with Industrias Santa Coloma finally ninth tied on points with eighth.

The other unknown was revealed with surprise, since finally the Pescados Rubén Burela will have to play the promotion against the loser of the third game due to the promotion that Manzaranes and El Ejido will play on Monday.

Against an opponent who did not play anything after having suffered a lot throughout the season and in which up to eight players will leave the team, the Barça team made one of the first parts of the entire tournament.

Intense in pressure and very concentrated, Barça went ahead in the first minute with a magnificent Ferrao volley and in the 5 ‘Adolfo got ahead of his markers in a strategy action to sign the 0-2. Just before, the goalkeeper Adrián had avoided the goals of André Coelho and the Colomense.

Pato stopped the game to ask his players for more intensity and he achieved his objective in part, since the game was balanced a bit with two good arrivals by Terry and the former blue Nil Closas, but the truth is that the visitors were also able to score in a shot off the wood of Ximbinha and in another touching the Ferrao’s post to Dídac’s pass.

Passing through 12, the ‘magician’ Marcenio a sensational heel wall was invented with Daniel for the former Inter to establish the 0-3 and immediately afterwards the only problem came for Andreu Plaza’s team with the fifth foul at 5:32 from the break by none of the locals in a clear sign that they were not playing their best game.

Ferrao, attentive to a possible pass from Daniel

| ÍÑIGO SANZ

David made a powerful center-kick that did not find a finisher and on the edge of intermission the youth squad Bernat Povill took advantage of a great diagonal pass to score the 0-4 with some controversy, as the ball was repelled after crashing into the support triangle attached to the post. The local team and fans protested him a lot and the truth is that it is very difficult to determine if he completely crossed the goal line.

Andreu Plaza recognized Óscar de la Faya’s work in training by making him play a second half that began with Dyego as the protagonist. The one from Palmitos tested Adrián in the 24th minute and saw the second yellow, leaving his team with one less for two minutes.

Esquerdinha, in a party action

| ÍÑIGO SANZ

And the Barça not only did not concede goals, but made the 0-5 only 20 to the 20 seconds of the inferiority in a genius of Aicardo from his own field to see the local goal ahead. De la Faya was very good in that four for three.

The game calmed down despite local attempts and there the referees invented a penalty from André Coelho when it should have been a foul for dangerous play in the area. Y David took the opportunity to score 1-5.

Those minutes of confusion also allowed Dani Martín to take advantage of Ximbinha’s lax defense to score the final 2-5 in his farewell to the Navarrese team. Therefore deserved victory and … for a rematch against Inter!