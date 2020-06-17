Victory of FC Barcelona before a fighter Joventut de Badalona 96-92 in a duel in which Pesic’s men showed all their offensive power and reached the final phase of the ACB League. Nikola Mirotic was the top scorer of the Blaugrana team with 16 units. The green and black of the party was the Canadian Conor Morgan with 21 points.

The blaugranas seemed to have controlled the game, but in the last quarter Penya squeezed and put him in some trouble, although they did not manage to overcome the duel. Barça will face Unicaja de Málaga on the second day next Friday (18:30) and Joventut will face the same day at 15:30. to Bilbao Basket.