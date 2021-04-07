Barça is already in ‘bubble mode’ in Luso

04/07/2021 at 9:59 PM CEST

FC Barcelona arrived this Thursday at the small town of Luso at 6:00 p.m. and was concentrated with the rest of the teams that will play the group stage of this European League that has been designed so that this year it can be played.

After the title was deserted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finally the European Committee together with the team association (EHCA) got down to work to devise a formula so that the teams can finally play competition again European.

It will be the first test organized by the EHCA, to which the nine teams participating in the group stage belong, body that has renegotiated the rules of the competition, especially at an economic level since the canon to be the venue was not viable as it was not possible to recover the investment with the sale of tickets as it was behind closed doors.

Finally there was agreement and the group stage It will be played in a ‘bubble’ that has been installed in the small town of Luso, with less than 3,000 inhabitants and located to the west, which will experience the uproar of having the nine best hockey teams at ‘home’. The advantage of Luso is that it has a more than remarkable pavilion to host the competition without an audience, as is the case, and very close is the Grande Hotel de Luso, four stars and with all the comforts including a large gym, where the teams will find all the comforts.

It will be three days in which Luso will have in his pavilion the best roller hockey in the world with very interesting matches such as Noia-Porto, which will open the competition tomorrow at 3:00 p.m., Sporting de Lisboa-Reus with which he will start the competition of Group B (6:00 p.m.) or Barça-Liceo (9:00 p.m.) with which the day will close tomorrow.

ECHA complaints

The group stage determines the participants of the Final Four to which The first of each group and the best second will access. The EHCA had asked the European Committee to hold a second phase to more fairly determine the best second, but the request was denied, something the club association regretted in a statement.