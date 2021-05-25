Barça heads to Cologne with the illusion of achieving the third Euroleague

05/25/2021 at 10:04 PM CEST

Saras Jasikevicius’s Barça already rests in their concentration hotel in Cologne after arriving late this afternoon, on a charter flight from Barcelona, which left at 6.30 p.m. from the El Prat Airport.

The entire expedition was traveling on that plane, awaiting the arrival on Friday of another plane with the Blaugrana delegation, Among which will be the sports managers, members of the board of directors, and some media.

A trip that the whole team welcomed with enthusiasm after a preparation of almost two weeks, in which they have had time to thoroughly prepare their first appearance in the Final Four since 2015

A tight tuesday

Still further the last one in which the last great European success was achieved, in the Final Four in Paris, in 2010, precisely with Joan Laporta, which can become a new ‘talisman’ to achieve the third Euroleague in history.

Tuesday’s day was tight, before heading to German soil, in the city of Cologne, where the Catalans hope that it will be a pleasant memory on Sunday night.

The team did the last training session at the Palau, before traveling to Cologne

| AFP

In the morning, the group held the last training session at the Palau trying to work out the little details. ahead of Friday’s game against Armani Milan, and then everyone was summoned early in the afternoon.

Before taking the plane to Cologne, the team took the official photo of the season together with the president, Joan Laporta, the sports vice president, Rafael Yuste, and the manager in charge of the section, Josep Cubells.

The Barça squad took the official photo with Laporta before leaving for a trip to Cologne

| FCB

The president and the two executives wished the expedition luck, which shortly afterwards moved to Prat to take that private flight that was going to leave them in the German city at around 8.30pm. Dinner and rest, to start on Wednesday the authentic countdown to the Final Four 2021.

Pierre Oriola, greets before boarding the plane, on the way to Cologne

| FCB

And it is that the team will have to fulfill some commitments of the Euroleague, although the team will still have the opportunity to do some training prior to the competition, the Lanxess Arena, in Cologne.

After attending the media again on Wednesday morning, they will hold their first training session at the Ostermann Arena in Leverkusen, a few kilometers from Cologne, from 8:00 p.m.

For this Thursday, the official press conference of Saras Jasikevicius and Ettore Messina will arrive, who will be accompanied by two of their stars, Nikola Mirotic for Barça, and the Canarian, Sergio Rodríguez, for the Italians.

Press conferences and trainings

At 8:45 p.m., it will be the turn of Pau Gasol and Brandon Davies, who will attend the media in the competition venue, where at 9.15 pm, Barça training is scheduled, the penultimate before playing.

On the same Friday, at 1:15 p.m., the Catalans will carry out the last set-up for the game of the night, starting at 9:00 p.m., which will decide the second semi-final. The first, between CSKA and Anadolu Efes, will be played at 6:00 p.m.

A tight schedule which will continue on Saturday, with attention to the media, prior to Sunday’s dispute, the match for the third and fourth post, the one that nobody wants to dispute, and the grand final of the Euroleague, on Sunday, 30, at 9:00 pm where Barça wants to put their feet first and then glory, with their third Euroleague.

The team, which is already resting in Cologne, already has its mind set on Friday’s game, where a very important part of the season’s success is played. They will surely give everything to bring the long-awaited Euroleague to Barcelona.