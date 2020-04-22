The name of Neymar It is still on the table in the Camp Nou offices. From the Barcelona they dream of bringing back the Brazilian star. Last summer he was very close to returning to Can Barça but finally the operation was cut short and he stayed at PSG. Some rumors suggest that the Catalan club would try again this summer, however the president of Mediapro, Jaume Roures, sees it as impossible.

In an interview with the French agency ., the president has assured that “The club does not have the capacity to sign him. Now it is impossible ». 20 million separated the Brazilian star from PSG to return to Barcelona and it seems that this desire to see him again dressed in Barça may have vanished. Roures assures that the coronavirus crisis will economically affect the clubs due to television rights.

«This crisis will affect the price of rights one way or another. So, No more paying hundreds of millions of euros for a player. First, because the clubs will no longer have the means to do so, and second, because the banks will not lend money to the clubs as easily as before. All this will change and I think it is very positive on a social level. He did not agree that 140 or 160 million euros would be paid to have a soccer player. I think it is spending for spending. If this inflation ends, it will be very positive for society in general and for the economy of the clubs in particular, “said the president of Mediapro.

“The level of rights, in general, had reached its maximum. In the same way that he said that the transfers will be affected, it is evident that television rights will be affected. If the bars and restaurants are closed, if you have to play behind closed doors … I’m not saying that it will affect the bulk of the agreements we have, but they are issues that will arise in the future. But, it is not good to speculate now. At first, everyone works to start training in mid-May“If we can do that, if we can guarantee the health aspects for players and the coaching staff for three or four weeks, we will be in a position to start and we will see what happens,” he added when asked if television rights were very high.

Regarding the fact that the competition resumed behind closed doors, Roures was very clear: «I think it is mandatory. It is a condition to guarantee the health of the spectators. We have to focus on players and coaches, but neither governments nor leagues are capable of guaranteeing the health of the spectators and that is the priority. So it is sure that we have to try to finish the championship and it will undoubtedly be resumed behind closed doors «.