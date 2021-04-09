Barça gives another offensive feast on the Benidorm court

04/09/2021 at 8:04 PM CEST

FC Barcelona continues to walk signing its goal of certifying its eleventh consecutive league title as soon as possible and this Friday He has clearly imposed himself on the BM Benidorm track by 35-46 the day after knowing that his rival in the Champions League quarterfinals will be Belarusian Meshklov Brest.

BEN

FCB

BM BENIDORM, 35

(15 + 20): Roberto Rodríguez (p., 1′-20 ‘), Borja Méndez, Ángel Rivero (3), Gonzalo Porras (5), Emil Feuchtmann (1), James Parker, Vicente Benito (3) -seven initial-, Francisco Miguel Codina (ps), Adrián Nolasco (3), Ivan Nikcevic (3, 1p.), Iván Rodríguez (3), Jaka Spiljak (3, 1p.), Augusto Moreno (1), José Oliver (3 ), Jules Lignieres and Josep Folqués (7).

FC BARCELONA, 46

(26 + 20): Kevin Möller (p.), Aron Palmarsson (1), Dika Mem (8), Domen Makuc (5), Ludovic Fàbregas (5), Aleix Gómez (6, 2p.), Àlex Pascual (1 ) -starting five-, Cédric Sorhaindo, Blaz Janc (5), Jure Dolenec (4, 2p.), Raúl Entrerríos (4), Luís Frade (3), Timothey N’Guessan (1), Haniel Langaro (1) and Mamadou Diocou (2).

REFEREES

Iniesta Castillo (Valencian) and García Rodríguez (Andalusian). They excluded two minutes to the locals Vicente Benito (13:56), Jaka Spiljak (36:59), Jules Lignieres (42:21) and Adrián Nolasco (57:12); and visitors Ludovic Fàbregas (33:16) and Aron Palmarsson (35:12).

SCORE EVERY FIVE MINUTES

3-3, 5-10, 7-14, 9-17, 11-21, 15-26 (rest), 20-29, 22-31, 25-35, 29-39, 31-42 and 35-46 (final).

INCIDENTS

Match corresponding to the 27th day of the Asobal men’s handball league played before about 150 spectators at the Palau d’Esports Illa in Benidorm.

In a great game moment, the Blaugrana team was the one of the great occasions in a dizzying first half in which Benidorm showed that it is not by chance that bad streak that has led them to add a single point in the last five days since they reached the semifinals in the Copa del Rey.

Xavi Pascual continued with his philosophy of distributing to the maximum the efforts and this time he gave rest to Thiagus Petrus and Luka Cindric, who will surely be from the game on Tuesday in a more demanding duel on the occasion of the visit to the Palau del Bidasoa Irun, currently second in the league although already 11 points behind the Blaugrana.

Despite the fact that the ‘forty-year-old’ Ivan Nikcevic maintained the level with two penalty goals in the first stages of the clash (2-2), Barça immediately shot with tThere are so many of Dika Mem and Domen Makuc per head to double the locals while passing through the 10 ‘(5-10).

The absolute leader of all domestic competitions remained one goal per minute until just past the halfway point of the first act (8-15), at which point two goals in a row against Blaz Janc and another by Àlex Pascual placed the visitor advantage at 10 goals for the first time (12-22 in the 26 ‘).

Barça continued to increase its advantage as the minutes passed until closing the first half with a scandalous 14-26 after a goal on the horn from nine meters long from the versatile local winger-winger Iván Rodríguez.

The young Domen Makuc completed a remarkable encounter

| FCB

The local team maintained parity and even dominated the partial of the second half thanks to the stops of Roberto Rodríguez and the consecutive exclusions of Ludovic Fàbregas and Aron Palmarsson (23-31 in 41 ‘).

However, the Barça team did not let their rival get closer than eight goals and even reached the maximum advantage of the afternoon driven by an important arreón from Dika Mem (nine goals) and the goals against him. a Blaz Janc who moves like a fish in water in that facet of the game (29-41 in 53 ‘).

With seven goals from eight shots, Barça youth squad Josep Folqués was key so that the Alicante team ended up winning the second half to a Barça that ended up adding a new victory clearly by 35-46.