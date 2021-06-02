Barça forgets the Final Four with a victory against Joventut

06/02/2021 at 12:03 AM CEST

The best way to forget what happened in Cologne It was a strong start to the Endesa League play-offs, and that was done by Jasikevicius’s team with a victory against a rested Joventut (84-74) that only stood up in the second quarter.

The Barca Now put pressure on Penya, since a victory this Thursday at the Olímpic will decide this quarter-final tie.

With Calathes in the band to get his ankle back, Jasikevicius gave the handle to the great ‘forgotten’ in Cologne, Adam Hanga, that jumped onto the track enraged, and that transmitted energy to his team. Far from showing lethargy after what happened in the Final Four, the Barça team came out ‘plugged in’, with success in attack and without leaving air for Joventut in defense.

First advantages of Barça

That led Barça to the first advantages, with a triple by Higgins and Abrines (10-2), against a misguided Joventut and where only Tomic responded (6). That good Barça dynamic, with practically all the players on the court in the first quarter, led to a maximum of 10 points (21-11), with an energetic Bolmaro.

The duel was clearly dominated by Barça against a doubtful Joventut, who lost by 8 after the first quarter (26-18).

But everything changed in the second. Those of Carles Duran started with another mentality, much firmer in defense, and Barça collapsed offensively. Xavi López-Arostegui opened the room with a triple, and with the points of a successful Brodziansky (9), Joventut was cutting until getting ahead (31-31).

The Barça loses the focus

All the success of Barça in the first quarter, disappeared in the second, allowing even the green and black, to dominate five (33-38) with dominance of the rebound. But Barça jam was broken by Kuric with a triple, which together with a final basket from Higgins, they allowed Barça to breathe slightly at halftime (40-38).

In the resumption, Joventut started off-center, losing many balls, and that benefited Barça, which regained control of the game, with a featured Cory Higgins (47-40). Tomic’s bad start to the fourth made up for it with good offensive actions, trying to keep his team (44-48).

But the dynamics of the game was for Barça, with a much more aggressive defense, and Joventut was again 12 points down, the maximum of the match (58-46). Those of Carles Duran caught a defense in the zone to try to break the Blaugrana control, although Barça’s income remained at 10 points (60-50) with only 10 minutes left.

Barça maintained the defensive level, against a Joventut that was decomposing little by little despite the green and black attempts to stop the attack blaugrana. La Penya insisted on a defense in the zone, but those of Jasikevicius already put the direct, opening an income of 16 points (73-57) with five minutes remaining.

Those of Carles Duran still tried to give a scare, but it was too late. Now they must win tomorrow at the Olímpic, or the quarter-finals will already be history for the green-blacks, with Barça one step closer to trying to achieve the double.