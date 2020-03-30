The coronavirus crisis could, in a way, save the head of the FC Barcelona coach.

Appointed last January at the head of FC Barcelona to replace Ernesto Valverde, Quique Setien has failed to be convincing since taking power. So much so that his future at the helm of the Blaugranas was to last no longer than the current financial year, according to the Spanish press.

Except that the covid-19 crisis could change everything. Indeed, according to AS, when the Catalans hoped to bring Ronald Koeman to the sidelines next season, the postponement of the Euro to 2021 will cause the Dutch technician to remain at the head of the Oranje. Roberto Martinez, working for the Belgian Red Devils, finds himself in the same situation, and the Xavi Hernandez hypothesis is still not up to date.

