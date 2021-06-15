Barça, for the final and … for the ticket for the Champions League

06/15/2021 at 8:20 PM CEST

After the victory suffered on Saturday in Son Moix (2-3) with a decisive goal from Aicardo in extra time, FC Barcelona receives Palma Futsal this Wednesday at 8:00 p.m. (Barça TV, Barça TV + and Teledeporte) with the aim of repeating the triumph to access the final and seal the ticket for the next Champions League.

In pursuit of that double objective, the Barcelona team recovers Adolfo and Daniel after being out in the first game due to the direct red that they saw in the ‘closing’ of the quarterfinals against Inter at the Palau. Continuing with the good news, Dyego is more and more recovered and the goalkeeper Miquel Feixas could even return after two months KO.

In the Balearic team the ex-Azulgrana Joao Batista and the Argentine Mati Rosa continue to be low, a player who signed for Barça until 2024 and everything indicates that he will not even make his debut. In addition, it will be necessary to see the state of the Brazilian Tomaz, who did not play the second half in Son Moix after injuring himself.

Without Plaza

Unlike Adolfo and Dyego, Andreu Plaza ‘fell’ two games for his direct red for protesting and will return to direct the match his ‘second’, a Miguel Andrés who was key on Sunday with his decision to start the extension with Dyego as goalkeeper-player.

“The objective that this club always seeks is to participate in each edition of the Champions League and that is what we would like, close it now and leave the team in Europe & rdquor ;, said Toledo, who will leave the club at the end of the season like Plaza.

Daniel and Adolfo, two ‘signings’ for this Wednesday

| FCB

“It all adds up to a lot. Always maintaining a high level of intensity is essential and the Palau crowd will help us to get it. Having two fresher players like Adolfo and Daniel is also very important. And then we have to make sure that the concentration is adequate at all times and that each individual duel in one-on-one is for us, “added Andrés.

“We are not thinking of a possible third game, although it is true that the tie is very close and it would not be a surprise if they beat us. For us the Palau is the most and surely they will support us to the fullest & rdquor ;, he indicated an Adolfo very happy for your return.

“Our number one goal is to reach the final, because this for the team, for this squad and ultimately for the club, playing the Champions League has to be mandatory. Barça always aspires to the maximum and the maximum is always Europe, “he added the mvp of the 2019-20 season.