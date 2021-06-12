Barça, for the final against a Nantes full of ‘old acquaintances’

06/11/2021 at 8:26 PM CEST

In the most difficult and condensed season in history due to the Covid-19 pandemic, FC Barcelona faces a weekend in which it aspires for the third time to conquer the long-awaited tenth European Cup.

For the twelfth consecutive season, the Lanxess Arena in Cologne hosts the Final Four of the Champions which will be able to attend a maximum of 1,000 fans who will avoid the gloomy atmosphere that was experienced in December in the 2019-20 academic year.

The Paris Saint-Germain that is still searching hard for its first continental title will open the appointment on the banks of the Rhine with Nikola Karabatic back at 3.15 pm in the first semifinal against Danish Aalborg, great sensation of the tournament and team of the still Barça player Aron Palmarsson from July.

FC Barcelona will try to repeat its presence in the final at 6:00 p.m., although for this he will have to defeat a much more dangerous rival than it might seem, a Nantes led by the former player of Barcelona’s Alberto Entrerríos (Raúl’s brother) and plagued by players with a Blaugrana past.

Six ex of Barça

The oldest of the Entrerríos brothers only played one year at Barça (2001-02) and took over the French bench in the summer of 2019 after replacing a Thierry Anti of which he was an assistant.

The recovered Valero Rivera placeholder image won the European Cup with Barça in 2005 and returned (2016-18) before returning to Nantes. Edu Gurbindo also achieved glory as a Barça player in 2015 and will say goodbye in Cologne to a club he joined in 2018 (he has signed for Vardar).

Raúl Entrerríos and Valero Rivera, rivals

| .

Kiril Lazarov (41 years old) he also won that Champions of 2015 against Veszprém and lives his fourth season in Nantes. The sextet is completed by an Adrià Figueras who played for Barça in the 2013-14 season (he arrived last summer at a Nantes who will leave for Chartres) and a David Balaguer who arrived at the Barça team in 2011 after the eighth European Cup and he left in 2014 just before the ninth.

In any case, the great danger of Nantes could be your doorman, the Danish Emil nielsen, who will play for Barça from 2022.

With Aitor Ariño as the only safe loss due to injury, Aron Palmarsson’s fitness focuses the concern on the Barça hosts.

The icelander drags an injury to the calf of his right leg since the match against Ademar and his contest seems very complicated despite the fact that the player wants to force himself to fulfill his dream with Barça before going to Aalborg.

With Entrerríos ‘touched’, the Croatian Luka Cindric must lead a first row In which the best Dika Mem is expected. Ludovic Fàbregas will also be key, the defense with Thiagus Petrus as a reference, the right winger with Aleix Gómez and the goal with Gonzalo and Möller.

Three Spanish coaches

A guru of this sport recently explained that the great tactical wealth that Spanish handball experienced in the 90s and in the first decade of the century it motivated multiple players to take the leap to the benches after their retirement and that this would partly explain the plethora of Spanish coaches who triumph throughout the planet.

Talk by Alberto Entrerríos to his players

| HBC NANTES

And as it shows, a new button, since three of the four finalist teams are led by a Spanish coach the only exception being the Danish Stefan Madsen at the helm of the Aalborg Handbold.

Xavi Pascual will say goodbye to a Barça bench on Sunday He arrived in February 2009 to replace a Manolo Cadenas of whom he was his assistant and his next destination will be Dinamo Bucharest.

Valladolid’s Raúl González, champion in Cologne in 2017 with Vardar, has been in charge of PSG since 2018. Alberto Entrerríos became the first coach of Nantes in July 2019.