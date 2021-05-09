Barça focuses on the signing of a top striker

05/09/2021

The planning of the new Barça already begins to be clear. The club probed the return of Neymar before the availability of the player, but his final resignation to open a war with PSG and renew, has made all the machinery focus on the arrival of a top-level center forward. Haaland is the desired strategic signing and there are serious hopes at the club to get the operation back on track despite Dortmund’s refusal to sell him. Lautaro would already be almost the only plan B given the lack of consensus generated by Harry Kane, who was willing to come to the Camp Nou.

The new Barça sports area is clear that a second revolution must be implemented in the team. After the debacle against Bayern in the Champions League last year, important decisions were made but the remodeling was left half due to lack of financial resources. Yes, it is true that a good part of the duties have already been done and the team has reacted although it still needs one more step to truly compete in Europe. And now is the time to raise the bar.

Barça is considering reinforcements in all lines. A minimum of two pieces will arrive behind. One side and one or two centrals. Eric García is the most advanced. For the center of the field, the club looks for a midfielder of the profile of Busquets. It must be young and able to arrive at a minimal cost. And up there will be modifications because the front will be completely remodeled. Depay is almost signed, while negotiating with Kun Agüero. Barça prioritized the signing of a ‘nine’, but Neymar’s offer paralyzed any management. Now, Laporta already has his hands free and they have set to work to reinforce the team with a striker who can mark an era.

The name chosen is Erling Haaland. The Borussia Dortmund striker likes him because of his youth, because of his scoring ability and because the coaches believe that his profile could be key for Barça in the future. It is a strategic signing since it is one of the two rising stars of world football. Barça knows that it will be a tough operation because Dortmund does not want to sell, but its clause to be able to leave in the summer of 2022 for 75 million euros makes things easier. They believe that the Germans will end up opening the doors and Barça feels very well positioned with their environment.

The Haaland operation is a millionaire and should be accompanied by some way out. Braithwaite will not continue and everything possible will be done to place Coutinho permanently. It remains to be known what will happen to Dembélé, who for now does not want to renew his contract. At the moment its continuity is extremely complicated. Haaland can cost around 130 million euros and the player’s chip, in principle, should not be a problem. It is a negotiation that is expected to be long and complicated, so the club is also considering other options.

The first is Lautaro Martínez. The footballer has changed agents, but is still very, very controlled. At the club they are clear that Lautaro wants to sign for Barça and more so if Leo Messi ends up renewing his contract. And Inter wants to sell. Possible exchange formulas would be opened and it seems that the economic operation would be viable. There is no doubt that Barça prefers Haaland, but Lautaro had a commendable season at Inter and is a rising value.

Who he also contacted is Harry Kane. The footballer has already asked Tottenham to sell him because he wants to compete for important titless. Manchester United is willing to pay 20 million euros, but Tottenham prefer not to reinforce their direct rival. The player’s environment has spoken with Barça, but there is no consensus in the club due to the difficult adaptation that English players have to Spain. Decisions will be made soon, but it is clear that a top nine will come.