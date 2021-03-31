Barça falls to Maccabi with a controversial technique to Mirotic

03/30/2021

On at 23:01 CEST

Barça could not secure the first place in the Euroleague after falling in a very tough game in extra time against Maccabi (99-94), where the Catalans were close to victory, but a decision pOlemic for a technique to Mirotic for stepping on the line in the decisive moments, he ended up deciding.

MAC

FCB

Maccabi, 99

(14 + 20 + 21 + 15 + 19): Wilbekin (10), Caloiaro (12), Jones (4), Bender (16), Zizic (24) -starting five-, Bryant (10), Cline (-) , Casspi (11), Dorsey (10), Dibartolomeo (-) and Blayzer (2),

Barça, 94

(19 + 18 + 26 + 21 + 14): Calathes (9), Higgins (20), Abrines (-), Mirotic (23), Oriola (4) -starting five-, Davies (12), Westermann (2) , Hanga (6), Bolmaro (-), Smits (6) and Kuric (12).

Referees:

Matej Boltauzer, Mehdi Difallah and Fernando Rocha. Eliminated: Calathes (min.45).

Incidents:

Match of day 32 of the Euroleague played at the Menora Mivtachim Arena before 3,000 spectators

Mirotic’s great game (23 points and 10 rebounds) was compensated by Maccabi his interiors (Zizic, with 24 points) and Bender (16), with 3,000 fans who cheered their team to the end. The next opportunity is Friday, against Fenerbahçe, on another difficult track.

Barça suffered a lot in the first half, with an intense defense from Maccabi, who held up the Barça attack for many minutes, and hindering good spaces with his defense of two against one that led Barça headfirst.

3,000 fans in the stands

For a start, Maccabi had the support of 3,000 noisy spectators, something that Barça was not used to at all. And that push from the stands, gave wings to the Israeli team that entered with great force.

Those of Jasikevicius were uncomfortable with Maccabi’s aggressiveness, which made it difficult for Barça to shoot good shots and the locals dominated from the start (13-7). Without success in the triple (1 of 8), Barça played to the rhythm of the Israeli team, led by Casspi, who led the defense of Barça, in a first quarter of clear local dominance (19-14).

Jasikevicius was looking for the ideal team to curb the local momentum, but could not find it. Davies, very unfortunate against Bender, could not mark the way in the area, quite the opposite of Maccabi, what did i find very easily its interiors before the despair of Saras.

Maccabi’s maximum (30-20)

Caloiaro, the most successful for Maccabi, gave his team the maximum (30-20). They were the worst moments of Barça that had to react immediately or the party began to be in danger.

And in those moments of anxiety, Higgins appeared, who thanks to two consecutive actions with a triple included, and another two actions by Oriola, allowed to change the sign of the match with a partial 2-9, which gave Barça air at rest (39-38).

Barça achieved their first advantage with a triple from KUric at the beginning of the third quarter (39-41), but it was not a sign of relief for the Blaugrana. Both teams exchanged baskets with triples on each side, with the duel tied (50-50).

Problems with Israeli centers

But Barça had many problems holding back Bender and ZIzic (20) -the best game of his life-, despite Higgins’s points (14), that they supported to the Barça. Maccabi managed to control the game again and Barça resisted, with more heart than game (65-59).

Maccabi opened a gap again (69-61), but Barça put his heart back into him, led by an unleashed Mirotic -9 consecutive points-, to turn the duel 4 ‘from the end with a Davies, who finally, woke up (74-76).

Tension skyrocketed in the last two minutes. Calathes equalized at 78 and Jones was able to lead Macacbi to 3, but missed the extra shot. In the last attack, Higgins hit again to take the game into extra time (80-80).

In overtime, all the work of Barça fell apart due to an absurd technique to Mirotic. A controversial decision since Mirotic stepped on the touchline by millimeters, but the referee did not hesitate to point out the technique. It was the beginning of the end for Barça, which allowed Maccabi to get air in the last seconds, to sentence the duel (99-94).