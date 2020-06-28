There is already the first finalist of the 2019-20 edition of the ACB League Spanish basketball. He Barcelona Lassa has been imposed in the semifinals on San Pablo Burgos by a result of 98-84 in his favor, and the rival that will leave the duel between Valencia Basket and Kirolbet Baskonia from 20:00 on #Vamos de Movistar + is already waiting.

The match between Barça and Burgos took place, in the early stages of the match, in a very even way. Neither team wanted to make silly mistakes and allow the other to drift away on the electronic. The first quarter ended with a positive partial for the Catalans, 23-17. Burgos’ arreón did not wait, and they went to the break just two points behind (43-41).

However, from the third quarter on, the monologue of Svetislav Pesic’s began. Barça began to enter everything, and in defense they were further reinforced. A 29-17 set left the match for the last minutes almost finished (72-58).

The difference of 15 points would remain until the end. Despite attempts by San Pablo Burgos to get closer on the scoreboard, an inspired Kyle Kuric left a pair of triples that ended up sentencing the first semifinal (26-26 on the partial, 98-84 on the scoreboard).

Regarding the individual performances, the MVP of the meeting was the Frenchman Thomas Heurtel, who in 23 minutes has added 14 points, 11 assists, 4 rebounds and 20 valuation. As a second sword Nikola Mirotic has exercised. The newly named MVP of the Season has added 19 points and one assist.

Of the San Pablo players, it is worth noting Vitor Benite, who has scored 16 points and 4 rebounds from the bench, and Bruno Fitpaldo, with 13 points and 3 assists.