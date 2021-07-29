Barça, Espanyol and Girona, united so that the public returns

José María Durán, CEO of Espanyol, announced this Thursday during the presentation of the club’s new sponsorship, DIGI, that the three Catalan professional football clubs, Espanyol, Barcelona and Girona are working together to present a protocol for that the return of the fans to the stadiums is guaranteed.

“The professional teams of Catalonia are working on a joint protocol to present to the local authorities, so that they let us bring people to the stadium normally,” Durán explained.

He remembers that “many activities have been organized in recent weeks without head or tail and we cannot just pay for sinners. We fight for 70% to enter the first game, as long as all our subscribers can enter. Our protocol is one hundred percent sure, we will try to convince the authorities and ultimately we will have to go to court, hopefully that does not happen ”.