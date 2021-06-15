Barça erases Madrid and is proclaimed champion of the Endesa League

06/16/2021

Barça were proclaimed champions of the Endesa League after erasing Madrid in the second match of the final at the Palau (92-73) in a duel where the blaugrana showed much more desire and energy than the whites, to sentence the title.

Barça, 92

(26 + 22 + 29 + 15): Calathes (15), Higgins (4), Hanga (2), Mirotic (27), Davies (6) – starting five-, Higgins (4), Kuric (12), Hanga (2), Bolmaro (3), Smits (6), Gasol (11), Abrines (6), Westermann (0), Oriola (0)

R. Madrid, 73

(15 + 15 + 25 + 17): Alocen (11), Abalde (15), Taylor (5), Garuba (4), Tavares (12) -starting five-, Tyus (9), Vukcevic (0), Causeur (6), Rudy (0), Poirier (4), Carroll (6). llull (0),

Referees:

Antonio Conde, Emilio Pérez Pizarro and Luis Miguel Castillo

Incidents:

Second game of the Endesa League final at the Palau, before 1000 spectators.

A great Nikola Mirotic (27 points and 35 valuation) led Barça to the long-awaited League title with the MVP award, clearly dominating Pablo Laso’s team, which ends the season without any important title, for the first time since the Vitorian came to the bench.

Barça closes a sensational season, with the Cup and League titles. The thorn continues to be the Euroleague, which they stayed one triumph from achieving it. Without a doubt, an excellent one for this team that puts the finishing touch to Jasikevicius’ first campaign on the Blaugrana bench.

Barça, a cyclone

Barça came out like a cyclone, aware that the League was very close and the best way to show that it was over at the Palau was to make it clear to Madrid that he was going to have a hard time from the first minute.

And what a display of Saras’s team in the first 10 minutes! With colossal ambition and suffocating defense, The Catalans started with a 7-0 that defined the Blaugrana character, before a Madrid with many doubts and faces of very little confidence.

Barça did not fail at all and with a magnificent Calathes directing and scoring (9), they were soon 11 (16-5) against the best Barça version, where he also contributed a fierce Davies. With a 7 of 7 from Barça, Laso had to ask for time, in a Palau that was a festival. “Do you want to participate in the Barça & rdquor; show? their coach told them indignantly.

Mirotic offered his best image in the second match of the final

At cruising speed

Madrid, after Laso’s harangue, He tried to hold on with triples, but the Catalans were at cruising speed to close a first luxury quarter, perhaps the best overall of the entire play-off (26-15).

Laso proposed a zone, and Barça no longer attacked with the same lucidity. But the white hit was not to launch rockets, and that benefited those of Jasikevicius who knew how to maintain control thanks to a supine defense that even took them to a maximum of 16 (35-19).

Barça continued defending a Madrid that did not find easy shots and Tavares was not decisive either, well braked on the rebound. The blaugrana were comfortable and came out with speed, forcing fouls and free throws with a great Mirotic (14) to add and expand the income to 18 (43-25).

Final on track for Barça

The final was more than on track at halftime (48-30) although it had to be finished in the third quarter, before the whites end up seeing the impossible task.

Madrid came out with greater determination in the third quarter, but Barça managed to score with a Mirotic, who finally showed all his quality (56-36). The duel was on track, and it did not seem that the whites could recover the difference. Very fair of forces, only Barça was the only one who could let the final escape.

And that slight relaxation of Barça was taken advantage of by Madrid for their best set (0-9), which brought them closer to 13 (66-53). But it was only a little respite, because then it appeared Pau Gasol, with five consecutive points, partial 8-0 and Barça closed the third quarter feeling practically champion (77-55) that certified in a last quarter where the whites recognized the new champion.