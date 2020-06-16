Back in action for Barça. 72 hours after the game against Mallorca, the League will return to the Camp Nou with the visit of the needy Leganés, who lost on the return to competition. Futbol Club Barcelona wants to continue at the top of the table and incidentally clear the doubts that its football continues to generate.

In Son Moix Quique Setién’s set started very well, putting the direct towards victory from the first minute with the goal of an Arturo Vidal who continues to cling to ownership. The team had very good moments in a game that left lights and shadows, but ended with a rather bulky victory (0-4) and with the feeling that Messi wants another League title for his showcase.

Regarding the good news, the level demonstrated by Martin Braithwaite is one of them. Far from being a virtuoso with the ball, the Danish works a lot, has a goal and is gradually making a hole in the team. In fact, his ownership against Leganés will be Setién’s main dilemma, and more so seeing Griezmann’s level. Nobody doubts the talent of Antoine Griezmann, but the Frenchman has not just adapted. In Mallorca he was disappeared again and did not get much into play.

Barça have ten finals left for the title and Tuesday’s is one of them. Winning would mean continuing three more days at the top of the table. That is the objective, but not only to win, also to convince. Despite the good minutes in Mallorca, the team went unplugged at times and showed defensive fragility.

At Leganés every game is already a final

The return to competition was fatal for Leganés. The Madrid team lost in Butarque against Valladolid, in a match that was key to their salvation aspirations. However, the 17th place continues to three points and the pepineros cling to that while there is life, there is hope. Put to dream, nothing better than to win in the Camp Nou to recover the lost confidence and to leave the well.

The worst news for visitors is the absence of Óscar Rodríguez, which may not be by sanction. Neither Siovas who, like the Real Madrid player, is serving his penalty game for accumulating yellow cards.

Possible alignments

To the usual doubts of Quique Setién on the right side (Sergi Roberto or Semedo) and in the middle of the field, one more question arises in the Barcelona team: Braithwaite or Griezmann. It seems that Luis Suárez will return to the ownership after leaving the bench in Mallorca, with Messi on the right. But Setién will have to decide between Martin and Antoine. Everything indicates that he will trust the former Atlético de Madrid again, avoiding pointing him out in public with a substitute.

This being the case, Setien could go out with Ter Stegen in goal, Semedo and Junior Firpo on the sides (Jordi Alba meets the sanction) and Pique and a Lenglet who returns from sanction completing the defense. In the center of the field there could be surprises, introducing Rakitic, Arthur and Arturo vidal so Busquets and De Jong rest for what is to come. Up front, now yes, everything indicates that the MSG will return, with Messi on the right, Luis Suárez on top and Griezmann, who will seek to vindicate himself, on the left.

By the Leganes, with the noticeable loss of Óscar Rodríguez, Javier Aguirre could jump to the Camp Nou with a 1-5-4-1 with Cuellar in goal, which the other day was weak in the first away goal, Rose bushes, Bustinza, Omeruo, Awaziem and Jonathan Silva in defence; Erasus, Amadou, Rubén Pérez and Kevin Rodrigues in the core and above, alone, or Carillo or Guerrero, having more opportunities to start the last one, than against Valladolid he was a substitute.

To the whistle, Martínez Munuera

Juan Martínez Munuera will deliver justice in the duel at the Camp Nou between Barça and Leganés, with Ignacio Iglesias Villanueva at the VAR. The referee has already asked Barça at the Camp Nou this season for other duels such as the first leg of the Copa del Rey semifinals against Athletic Club de Bilbao or the league match against Real Sociedad.

With him, Leganés has not won away from home during this season, with a balance of one defeat and two draws in three games of this Santander 19/20 League.