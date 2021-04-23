Barça defends the Super League and the change in the structure of football … with the approval of the partners

The FC Barcelona has broken its silence after the decomposition of the Superliga, after, first the English teams and later the Italians, would back down given the great controversy that the competition caused. The Barça club has issued a statement explaining its position.

The azulgranas, in the first place, defend the creation of the tournament and point out the need to “undertake structural reforms aimed at guaranteeing the financial sustainability and viability of the world of football “, through matches that offer more spectacle to “consolidate and even increase” the social base of this sport.

Like Florentino Pérez did in El Chiringuito de Jugones, they say that it is a “new solidarity formula with the whole family in the world of football “.

Likewise, the club considers that not being part of the founding clubs would have been a “historical mistake”, “as a world reference sports club” and for its “leadership vocation”.

Anyway, the Barça remembers that the final decision rests with your partners, as Joan Laporta previously explained, and reveals that “he expressly reserved the right to submit such a transcendent decision to the final approval of its corporate bodies”.

In the second point of its statement, the club explains that it is necessary to reopen an analysis in view of the social reaction, to also know the reasons for this.

Finally, they remember that all his actions are protected under a decision of the Court of Justice that confirmed “the appearance of good law of the initiative on the part of the founding clubs of the project of the Superliga”.