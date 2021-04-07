Barça: Coutinho says goodbye to a season as a Barça player to forget

Second operation
FC Barcelona player Philippe Coutinho was operated on in Brazil for a cyst in the meniscus of his left knee by Dr. Rodrigo Lasmar under the supervision of the Barça club’s medical services and says goodbye to a season to forget. Coutinho is not only the most expensive signing of Barça ever, but also the record incorporation in LaLiga history.
This operation is the second performed on the Brazilian footballer after injuring the external meniscus on December 29, 2020 against Eibar at the Camp Nou. The first was held on January 2 of this year and then Barcelona reported that the player would remain absent for approximately three months.
Therefore, the date set for his return was early April. But on March 23, Coutinho’s visit to the Aspetar Clinic in Doha (Qatar) for a medical check-up was already a clear sign that the recovery was getting complicated.
The suspicion was confirmed when Barcelona reported on March 29 that Coutinho was catching a plane again, in this case bound for his native country, Brazil, to “undergo a medical evaluation and treatment of the injury to the external meniscus of the knee. left”.
Only 14 parties of Philippe Coutinho with the FC Barcelona
Now the goal of the attacker, who has only played 14 games as a Barça player since his return from the loan at Bayern Munich last summer, is to arrive in time to play with his team in the Copa América, which will start on June 11 in Colombia. and Argentina.
