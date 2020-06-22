Barça could spend practically half the month of August in Portugal, if the circumstance of playing their second leg of the Champions League round of 16 occurs in Porto or Guimaraes and if you reach the end of the competition.

06/17/2020

On at 17:49

CEST

The Champions League quarterfinals, semifinals and final will be played in a single match in Lisbon, and the teams that go ahead in the competition must stay in Portugal, confirmed by UEFA.

The four quarterfinal matches will be played on August 12, 13, 14 and 15 in Lisbon, while the semifinals are scheduled for August 18 and 19 and the final on August 23.

Therefore, the teams that reach the final will be in Portugal from the eve of their quarterfinal match until the final day.

The last match at the Camp Nou was played with a mask in the stands | DAVID RAMÍREZ

In the case of Barça, it could be even more days: UEFA did not confirm that Brça-Naples (return of the second round) will take place at the Camp Nou. It could also be played in Portugal (Porto or Guimaraes are the chosen cities), depending on what UEFA decides.

If this were the case, Barça could stay 17 days in a row in Portugal, from Thursday, August 6 -or Friday 7, if their match is on day 8- until the day of the final, if they manage to get into it. That is, from 6 or 7 to August 23.

The draw for the quarter matches will be held on 10 July 2020 at UEFA headquarters.