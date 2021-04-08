Barça continues with its league ‘marathon’ in Benidorm

04/08/2021 at 6:54 PM CEST

Already classified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League, FC Barcelona continues with its plethora of Asobal League matches this Friday on the BM Benidorm track at 6.30 p.m..

The Catalans lead the competition with authority with 24 victories in the 24 games disputed and leads by nine to a Bidasoa Irun who has also played one more game, so he is heading towards his eleventh consecutive title.

If on Wednesday, in the clear victory on the Fertiberia Puerto Sagunto track (24-39), Xavi Pascual gave Cédric Sorhaindo and Jure Dolenec a rest, everything points to Xavi Pascual will also take advantage of this Friday’s crash to continue dosing the squad.

And is that after playing on Wednesday, the current champion will do it this Friday in Benidorm, will receive on Tuesday of next week at Bidasoa Irun in a complicated duel to also act at home on Friday against Dicsa Modular Cisne and 19-A against Ángel Ximénez Puente Genil.

The Alicante team does not arrive in a good time after chaining six games without winning (five in the League and one in the Copa del Rey) and will not be able to count on its top scorer, Mario López who has knee problems. The Brazilian goalkeeper Leo Tercariol will not be part of the game either.

What’s more, Carlos Grau arrives ‘between cottons’ to the appointment, while Ángel Rivero and James Parker are already recovered after suffering physical problems in recent weeks, like Borja Méndez. By the way, that last summer the Blaugrana passed over Benidorm in the Super Cup (18-38).

Aleix Gómez is key in Xavi Pascual’s schemes

| PEPA CONESA

For its part, Barça trained this Thursday morning at the Palau d’Esports Vila d’Altea And this very coming you will be transferred by bus to Benidorm, a town that is just 15 minutes away by road.

Pending the outcome of the important medical examination that Casper Mortensen is undergoing in Danish lands, Xavi Pascual will have to continue squeezing his son Àlex being KO until next season the other left winger, Aitor Ariño.

Langaro, ready

One of the players who has to show the most in this phase of the competition is the Brazilian Haniel Langaro, who has alternated good performances with others much more discreet.

Langaro always suffers from the harshness of rival defenses

| JAVI FERRÁNDIZ

“We’re going to play close to where we did on Wednesday. It’s the third game in a week and we are a little tired, but we are going to go out to the top to get the two points “, indicated the Barcelona side.

“Benidorm is a team that plays well and they will face the game without pressure, so we have to go out focused and do our work, “added a responsible Langaro.