Barça continues with its good form and adds three points against Villarreal with a double from Griezmann

High voltage duel in the high zone of the classification which they will star this Sunday afternoon Villarreal Y FC Barcelona at the Estadio de La Cerámica, in a vital match for the aspirations of both sets. The yellows have a streak of irregular results and need to straighten the course to be able to regain their privileged position in the Europa League. For their part, Koeman’s men are only worth victory to tighten Atlético more and distance themselves from Real Madrid in the fight for the title. As a great novelty, the return of Dembélé to the Barcelona squad.