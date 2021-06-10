Barça conspires to win the last title of the year

06/10/2021 at 9:06 PM CEST

Barça wants the last title at stake of the season, the Copa del Rey, and this time they want it more eagerly than ever since in 2020 it could not be played due to the pandemic.

To get it this Thursday they conspired before leaving for Galicia, where the KO competition takes place. After training to prepare for the duel against Noia Freixenet, rival in the quarterfinals this afternoon (8:45 p.m., Barça TV, Esport3 and OKliga.TV) and with what will be the fifth time they have faced each other this season. The team left by plane for Santiago de Compostela and then traveled by coach to La Coruña with the aim of returning with the title under his arm, which would be number 24 in the section.

Coach Edu castro has asked them one last effort before going on vacation and thus add the fourth title of the season after the OK Liga, the Spanish Super Cup and the Catalan Super Cup.

Fifth time they face

“We travel thinking that it is a game, on Friday. It is the last effort of the season & rdquor ;, assured Edu Castro. “There will be no surprises because we know each other a lot and when one thing works, the smartest thing to do is to do something similar & rdquor ;, recalls the mister, who is happy to play on a stage “where hockey is breathed and also where there will be an audience & rdquor;

For his part Sergi Fernandez He assured that “we arrived with great enthusiasm because it is one of the most beautiful competitions of the season. We will try to face the quarterfinal match against Noia with the maximum guarantees. Any team can be champion even if they give us favorites& rdquor ;.