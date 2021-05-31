Barça confirms the signing of ‘Kun’ Agüero; among the most valuable at zero cost

In the top 15

FC Barcelona and Sergio ‘Kun’ Agüero have reached an agreement for the Argentine forward to join the Barça club as of July 1, once his contract with Manchester City has ended.

As reported this Monday by FC Barcelona, ​​Agüero, who is about to turn 33, will sign for two seasons and will have a termination clause of 100 million euros.

In this way, the Argentine attacker, who this Monday landed in Barcelona and has already passed the mandatory medical examination, becomes one of the most valuable cost transfers in the history of football.

Agüero, Alaba: the most valuable zero-cost transfers ever

26 | Max Meyer | 2018 | Market value: € 18 million

From Schalke 04 to Crystal Palace

35 | Joel Matip | 2016 | Market value: € 18 million

From Schalke 04 to Liverpool

34 | Maxi Rodríguez | 2010 | Market value: € 18 million

From Atlético de Madrid to Liverpool

33 | David Beckham | 2007 | Market value: € 19.8 M

From Real Madrid to the LA Galaxy

32 | Edinson Cavani | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million

From PSG to Manchester United

31 | Henrikh Mkhitaryan | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million

From Arsenal to AS Roma

30 | Dani Parejo | 2020 | Market value: € 20 million

From Valencia CF to Villarreal CF

29 | Mario Balotelli | 2019 | Market value: € 20 million

From Marseille to Brescia

28 | Diego Godín | 2019 | Market value: € 20 million

From Atlético de Madrid to Inter

27 | Mario Balotelli | 2018 | Market value: € 20 million

From Nice to Marseille

26 | Jack Wilshere | 2018 | Market value: € 20 million

From Arsenal to West Ham United

25 | Yevgen Konoplyanka | 2015 | Market value: € 20 million

From Dnipro to Sevilla FC

24 | Sami Khedira | 2015 | Market value: € 20 million

From Real Madrid to Juventus

23 | Keisuke Honda | 2013 | Market value: € 20 million

From CSKA Moscow to AC Milan

22 | Fernando Llorente | 2013 | Market value: € 20 million

From Athletic to Juventus

21 | Michael Ballack | 2010 | Market value: € 20 million

From Chelsea to Leverkusen

20 | Luis Figo | 2005 | Market value: € 20 million

From Real Madrid to Inter

19 | Yacine Brahimi | 2019 | Market value: € 21 million

From Porto to Al Rayyan SC

18 | Joe Cole | 2010 | Market value: € 21 million

From Chelsea to Liverpool

17 | Héctor Herrera | 2019 | Market value: € 22 M

From Porto to Atlético de Madrid

16 | Samuel Eto’o | 2013 | Market value: € 22 M

From Anzhi to Chelsea

15 | Willian | 2020 | Market value: € 22.5 M

From Chelsea to Arsenal

14 | Thomas Meunier | 2020 | Market value: € 24 million

From PSG to Dortmund

13 | Sergio Agüero | 2021 | Market value: € 25 million

From Manchester City to FC Barcelona

12 | Ander Herrera | 2019 | Market value: € 25 million

From Manchester United to PSG

11 | Florian Thauvin | 2021 | Market value: € 28 M

From Marseille to Tigres UANL

10 | Santi Mina | 2019 | Market value: € 30 million

From Valencia CF to Celta de Vigo

9 | Emre Can | 2018 | Market value: € 30 million

From Liverpool to Juventus

8 | James Rodríguez | 2020 | Market value: € 32 M

From Real Madrid to Everton

7 | Adrien Rabiot | 2019 | Market value: € 35 M

From PSG to Juventus

6 | Michael Ballack | 2009 | Market value: € 35 M

From Bayern Munich to Chelsea

5 | Aaron Ramsey | 2019 | Market value: € 40 M

From Arsenal to Juventus

4 | Leon Goretzka | 2018 | Market value: € 40 M

From Schalke 04 to Bayern Munich

3 | Stefan de Vrij | 2018 | Market value: € 40 M

From Lazio to Inter

2 | Robert Lewandowski | 2014 | Market value: € 50 M

From Borussia Dortmund to Bayern Munich

1 | David Alaba | 2021 | Market value: € 55 M

From Bayern Munich to Real Madrid

