He Barcelona is required to sell for the value of 124 million euros before June 30 and one of the players he is willing to listen to offers for is Junior Firpo. This is something that the Naples, who is looking for a footballer in his district.

Like Naples, Barcelona are looking for a new left-back that accepts the role of substitute for Jordi Albto. Nor the arrival of Quique Setién, with whom he shone in the Betis, has helped Junior Firpo settle into the Barça outfit. This is why, one year after the Barcelona pay 18 million more variables by the defender, has placed him on the exit ramp.

Even though Junior Firpo has several suitors, has been the Naples the one who, through his sports director, has been interested in his situation. According to Sport, Cristian Giuntoli already knows from Barcelona that the winger is on the market and that he can come out this summer. Also that the Catalan team will not yield to Junior Firpo, as Naples originally intended, nor that it will accept players in the operation, unless that player is Fabián.

Upon entering an operation, the Barcelona will try to include Junior Firpo in your bid for Lautaro Martinez. Otherwise, in order to obtain liquidity, it will seek to recover the investment made by it and sign instead Layvin Kurzawa. The side of 27 years contract ends with him PSG and could land at zero cost in the blaugrana set.

He NaplesFor his part, of not reaching an agreement with Barcelona for Junior Firpo, think about Tsmikas, of the Olympiacos, and in Kardsorp, side of the Rome loaned in the Feyenoord, as alternatives.